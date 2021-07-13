Restaurant inspections

Editor’s Note: Polk County Health Department conducts a bi-annual, unannounced inspection of licensed restaurants. The establishments receive an overall grade on food temperatures, food preparation practices, worker hygiene, dish washing and sanitizing and equipment and facility cleanliness. The restaurants are scored on a 100-point scale. They receive a 5-point deduction for priority violation and a 3-point deduction for priority foundation violations. Deductions are doubled if recorded on consecutive inspections. Restaurants are compliant if they receive a score of 70 or higher. They must be reinspected within 30 days if they receive a score below 70 or face closure or other administrative action. Restaurants display a placard by the entrance that indicate passing or failing their most recent inspection.

Dry Town Tap Station, 180 Main St., Monmouth

Inspection Date: May 28

Score: 94, Container of food sitting on the back counter in the bar area; container sitting on hand washing sink, not accessible at all times for hand washing.

Grazing Fields Charcuterie, LLC, 154 S. Main St., Independence

Inspection Date: May 25

Score: 100 – No priority violations

New Morning Bakery, 788 Main St., Dallas

Inspection Date: June 1

Score: 100 – No priority violations

North Dallas Grill & Sports Bar, 170 E. Ellendale, Dallas

Inspection Date: May 27

Score: 100 – No priority violations

Territory, 201 Osprey Lane, Independence

Inspection Date: May 27

Score: 95 – Liquid eggs in plastic container sitting in ice is at 45F.

The Naughty Noodle, 227 S. Main St., Independence

Inspection Date: June 2

Score: 100