Restaurant inspections
Editor’s Note: Polk County Health Department conducts a bi-annual, unannounced inspection of licensed restaurants. The establishments receive an overall grade on food temperatures, food preparation practices, worker hygiene, dish washing and sanitizing and equipment and facility cleanliness. The restaurants are scored on a 100-point scale. They receive a 5-point deduction for priority violation and a 3-point deduction for priority foundation violations. Deductions are doubled if recorded on consecutive inspections. Restaurants are compliant if they receive a score of 70 or higher. They must be reinspected within 30 days if they receive a score below 70 or face closure or other administrative action. Restaurants display a placard by the entrance that indicate passing or failing their most recent inspection.
Dry Town Tap Station, 180 Main St., Monmouth
Inspection Date: May 28
Score: 94, Container of food sitting on the back counter in the bar area; container sitting on hand washing sink, not accessible at all times for hand washing.
Grazing Fields Charcuterie, LLC, 154 S. Main St., Independence
Inspection Date: May 25
Score: 100 – No priority violations
New Morning Bakery, 788 Main St., Dallas
Inspection Date: June 1
Score: 100 – No priority violations
North Dallas Grill & Sports Bar, 170 E. Ellendale, Dallas
Inspection Date: May 27
Score: 100 – No priority violations
Territory, 201 Osprey Lane, Independence
Inspection Date: May 27
Score: 95 – Liquid eggs in plastic container sitting in ice is at 45F.
The Naughty Noodle, 227 S. Main St., Independence
Inspection Date: June 2
Score: 100
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.