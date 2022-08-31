Editor’s Note: Polk County Health Department conducts a bi-annual, unannounced inspection of licensed restaurants. The establishments receive an overall grade on food temperatures, food preparation practices, worker hygiene, dish washing and sanitizing and equipment and facility cleanliness. The restaurants are scored on a 100-point scale. They receive a 5-point deduction for priority violation and a 3-point deduction for priority foundation violations. Deductions are doubled if recorded on consecutive inspections. Restaurants are compliant if they receive a score of 70 or higher. They must be reinspected within 30 days if they receive a score below 70 or face closure or other administrative action. Restaurants display a placard by the entrance that indicate passing or failing their most recent inspection.
Annette’s Westgate Cafe, 1311 Edgewater Street, West Salem
Score: 90 - Potentially hazardous food is not maintained at proper hot or cold holding temperatures
Roger That BBQ, 1492 Brush College, West Salem,
Score: 87 - Raw or ready-to eat food is not properly protected from cross contamination; ready-to-eat food is not properly date-marked; medicines are improperly stored or labeled
Alibi Inn Inc., 590 Taggart St. NW Ste # 130, West Salem
Score: 95 - Potentially hazardous food is not maintained at proper hot or cold holding temperatures
DOUGH - LICIOUS, Main Street, Monmouth
Mezcal Sports Bar, 788 SW Birch St. Dallas
Vianney’s Tamales, 662 S 13th St. Independence
Little Lois Cafe - Catering Kitchen, 576 Patterson St. NW # 110, West Salem
Starduster Cafe, 4705 Airport Road, Independence
Score: 94 - Food employees eat, drink or use tobacco in unapproved areas or use an inappropriate beverage container for drinking; food-contact surfaces are not clean
KFC/A&W, 444 S Pacific Hwy Monmouth
Score: 95 - Potentially hazardous food is not maintained at proper hot or cold holding temperatures
Westside Station, 610 Edgewater St. NW, West Salem
Pink House Cafe, 242 D St., Independence
Jubilee Champagne and Dessert Bar, 296 S Main St. Independence
Score: 95 - Potentially hazardous food is not maintained at proper hot or cold holding temperatures
Hawaiian Time, 545 Wallace Road NW, West Salem
Fort Hill Public House, 8655 Fort Hill Road, Willamina
Nancy Jo’s Burgers & Fries, 1499 Edgewater St. NW, West Salem
Sushi Roll’N, 191 Monmouth Ave. ,Monmouth
The Sippery, 169 W Main St. Monmouth
Muchas Gracias, 601 Clay St. E., Monmouth
Momiji Sushi Bar & Restaurant, 183 W Main St., Monmouth
Score: 95 - Raw or ready-to eat food is not properly protected from cross contamination
Kellis Cafe, 1089 Edgewater Ave. NW, West Salem
Score: 95- Refrigerated, ready-to-eat, potentially hazardous food has not been consumed within the required time period or is not properly date-marked
Miller’s BBQ, 154 S Main St. Independence
Craft Bar West, 157 MAIN St., Monmouth
Dutch Bros. Coffee, 515 Jefferson St Dallas
Score: 95 - Potentially hazardous food is not maintained at proper hot or cold holding temperatures
Bugles Espresso, 444 Pacific Highway S., Monmouth
Sammies West, 1495 Edgewater St. NW, West Salem
La Herradura Mexican Food, 994 Main St., Dallas
Score: 97 - A handwashing sink is not accessible for employee use at all times, is used for purposes other than handwashing or is not operated properly
Rick’s Place, 123 E Main St., Monmouth
Domino’s Pizza, 772 Main St. Dallas
Coffee Cabana, 9760 Rickreall Road, Rickreall
Starbucks Coffee, 1505 Monmouth Independence Highway, Monmouth
Panda Express, 655 Taggart Dr #150, Salem
