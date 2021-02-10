Polk County Health Department conducts a bi-annual, unannounced inspection of licensed restaurants. The establishments receive an overall grade on food temperatures, food preparation practices, worker hygiene, dish washing and sanitizing and equipment and facility cleanliness.

The restaurants are scored on a 100-point scale. They receive a 5-point deduction for priority violation and a 3-point deduction for priority foundation violations. Deductions are doubled if recorded on consecutive inspections.

Restaurants are compliant if they receive a score of 70 or higher. They must be reinspected within 30 days if they receive a score below 70 or face closure or other administrative action. Restaurants display a placard by the entrance that indicate passing or failing their most recent inspection.

Brooks & Terry’s Espresso, LLC, 300 Main St., Independence

Inspection Date: Dec. 9

Score: 100 — no priority violations

Burger King, 1120 Wallace Road NW, West Salem

Inspection Date: Dec. 16

Score: 100 — no priority violations

Burgerville USA, 615 East Main St., Monmouth

Inspection Date: Jan. 11

Score: 100 - no priority violations

Capricorn Catering, 1635 SE Miller, Dallas

Inspection Date: Feb. 1

Score: 100 — no priority violations

Carl’s Jr., N. Pacific Highway, Monmouth

Inspection Date: Dec. 15

Score: 100 — no priority violations

Chase Bar & Grill, 1083 Monmouth St., Independence

Inspection Date: Jan. 13

Score: 100 — no priority violations

Crush Wine Bar and Tasting Room, 105 E. Main St., Monmouth

Inspection Date: Dec. 23

Score: 95 — raw or ready-to-eat food not properly protected from cross contamination, specifically raw eggs and raw salmon stored beside ready-to-eat foods in the reach in refrigerator.

Dairy Queen, 320 S. Pacific Ave., Monmouth

Inspection Date: Jan. 11

Score: 100 — no priority violations

Dandy Burger, 888 Monmouth Cutoff Road

Inspection Date: Dec. 15

Score: 95 — raw or ready-to-eat food not properly protected from cross contamination, specifically deli meat on top of the buffalo meat container in the hot point refrigerator; raw eggs stored above the ready to eat foods in the refrigerator.

Dutch Brothers Coffee, 165 Pacific Ave., Monmouth

Inspection Date: Jan. 12

Score: 100 — no priority violations

Figaro’s Pizza, 1216 NW Wallace Road, West Salem

Inspection Date: Dec. 21

Score: 100 — no priority violations

Green Villa Barn & Garden, 3215 Independence Highway, Independence

Inspection Date: Dec. 15

Score: 100 — no priority violations

Java Crew, 139 Monmouth Ave., Monmouth

Inspection Date: Jan. 20

Score: 100 — no priority violations

Jubilee Champagne and Dessert Bar, 296 S. Main St., Independence

Inspection Date: Jan. 13

Score: 95 — Refrigerated, ready-to-at, potentially hazardous food no consumed within the required time period, specifically deli meat in the prep unit dated Dec. 14, 2020, past its shelf life.

La Herradura Mexican Food 994 Main St., Dallas.

Inspection Date: Jan. 15

Score: 100 — no priority violations

Love Love Teriyaki & Sushi, 433 Main St., Dallas

Inspection Date: Dec. 21

Score: 89 — 1) Potentially hazardous food not maintained at proper hot/cold holding temperatures, chicken in the hot hold device between 112-123 degrees F, below the minimum of 135 F; 2) Food employees use an inappropriate beverage container for drinking, specifically glass of water sitting above the hot hold device with no lid and straw; 3) Ready to eat food not properly date marked, specifically cooked noodles in undated bags, large container of cream cheese not date marked, breaded shrimp not date marked, all in the reach in refrigerator.

Lucky Dragon, 101 Polk St., Independence

Inspection Date: Dec. 23

Score 95 — Potentially hazardous food not maintained at proper hot or cold holding temperatures, specifically large container of bean sprouts at 55 F sitting out at room temperature on a cart near the grill.

Main Street Ice Cream Parlor, 109 Main St. E., Monmouth

Inspection Date: Jan. 6

Score: 95 — The quaternary ammonium sanitizer in the three compartment sink pH at less than 200 PPM.

McDonald’s, 227 E. Ellendale, Dallas

Inspection Date: Jan. 4

Score: 100 — no priority violations

McDonalds, 1315 Monmouth St., Independence

Inspection Date: Jan. 12

Score: 100 — no priority violations

Muchas Gracias Mexican Food, 365 E. Ellendale Ave., Dallas

Inspection Date: Dec. 8

Score: 100 — no priority violations

Pizza Hut, 560 NW Wallace Road, West Salem

Inspection Date: Jan. 28

Score: 100 — no priority violations

Rick’s Place, 123 E. Main St., Monmouth

Inspection Date: Jan. 6

Score: 100 — no priority violations

Rookie’s, 641 E. Clay St., Monmouth

Inspection Date: Jan. 19

Score: 95 — Refrigerated, read-to-eat, potentially hazardous food not consumed by date marked, specifically container of read-to-eat wings in the prep unit is dated Jan. 9, past the seven-day shelf life.

Spoon & Folks, 184 SE Washington St., Dallas

Inspection Date: Dec. 28

Score: 100 — no priority violations

Starbucks Coffee, 244 E. Ellendale Ave., Dallas

Inspection Date: Jan. 4

Score: 100 — no priority violations

Subway, 113 E. Main St., Monmouth

Inspection Date: Jan. 6

Score: 95 — The quaternary ammonium sanitizer in the three compartment sink pH at less than 200 PPM.

Sushi J Restaurant, 413 Main St., Dallas

Inspection Date: Dec. 29

Score: 95 — Raw or read-to-at food not properly protected from cross contamination, specifically raw salmon above ready to eat vegetables in the walk in cooler.

The Donut Bar, 191 N. Monmouth Ave., Monmouth

Inspection Date: Dec. 9

Score: 95 — Potentially hazardous food not maintained at proper hot/cold holding temperature, specifically bacon in the hot hold device at 115 F, less than 135 F.

The Tap Station, 87 S. Main St., Independence

Inspection Date: Jan. 19

Score: 81 — 1) Food employees not washing their hands as often as necessary, specifically food handler arrived to work and started working behind the bar without washing her hands; 2) Potentially hazardous food not maintained at proper hot/cold holding temperature, specifically bacon in the walk in cooler at 46 F, walk in cooler not operating due to blown fuse; 3) Ready-to-eat food not properly date marked, specifically ham in a container in prep unit dated Jan. 18 but date on container marked Feb. 10, coleslaw and nacho cheese in prep unit not date marked; 4) Food contact surfaces not clean, specifically interior of microwave oven not clean with food splattered inside; 5) hand towels not provided at the hand washing station.

West Valley Hospital, 525 SW Washington St., Dallas

Inspection Date: Dec. 22

Score: 100 — no priority violations