Polk County Health Department conducts a bi-annual, unannounced inspection of licensed restaurants. The establishments receive an overall grade on food temperatures, food preparation practices, worker hygiene, dish washing and sanitizing and equipment and facility cleanliness.

The restaurants are scored on a 100-point scale. They receive a 5-point deduction for priority violation and a 3-point deduction for priority foundation violations. Deductions are doubled if recorded on consecutive inspections.

Restaurants are compliant if they receive a score of 70 or higher. They must be reinspected within 30 days if they receive a score below 70 or face closure or other administrative action. Restaurants display a placard by the entrance that indicate passing or failing their most recent inspection.

Brooks & Terry’s Espresso, 1407 Monmouth St., Independence

Inspection Date: Feb. 3

Score: 100 — no priority violations

Craft Bar West, 157 Main St., Monmouth

Inspection Date: Feb. 4

Score: 100 — no priority violations

Domino’s Pizza, 590 Taggart Dr. NW, West Salem

Inspection Date: Feb. 3

Score: 100 — no priority violations

Fort Hill Public House, 8655 Fort Hill Road, Willamina

Inspection Date: Feb. 19

Score: 92 – Plastic container of raw eggs sitting on top shelf container of chili and open container of heavy cream; no test strips on site to measure concentration of sanitizing solutions

Hawaiian Time, 545 Wallace Road NW, West Salem

Inspection Date: Feb. 17

Score: 100 — no priority violations

Jamba Juice, 515 Taggart Dr. NW, West Salem

Inspection Date: Feb. 3

Score: 100 — no priority violations

Kelli’s Café, 1089 NW Edgewater Ave., West Salem

Inspection Date: Feb. 5

Score: 100 — no priority violations

Mezcal Sports Bar, 788 SW Birch St., Dallas

Inspection Date: Feb. 9

Score: 100 — no priority violations

Mink’s Pad Thai, 165 Broad St., Monmouth

Inspection Date: Feb. 2

Score: 92 — Potentially hazardous food not maintained at proper hot/cold holding temperature, specifically rice at 128F in the rice steamer, tofu at 54F in the prep unit, egg patties 71F sitting out at room temperature; a handwashing sink was not accessible for employee use at all times, specifically handwash sink at front counter blocked by a box.

Muchas Gracias, 601 Clay St. E., Monmouth

Inspection Date: Feb. 9

Score: 100 — no priority violations

Pizza Hut, 244 Main St., Dallas

Inspection Date: Feb. 1

Score: 97 — No paper towels at two different handwash sinks in the kitchen.

Roger That BBQ, 1492 Brush College Road NW, West Salem

Inspection Date: Feb. 5

Score: 97 – No Paper towels at the handwash sink.

Sammis West, 1495 Edgewater St. NW, West Salem

Inspection Date: Feb. 16

Score: 100 — no priority violations

Sweeny’s Pub, 117 E. Ellendale Ave., Dallas

Inspection Date: Feb. 10

Score: 100 — no priority violations

The Loaded Grill, 335 N. Ecols St., Monmouth

Inspection Date: Feb. 4

Score: 100 — no priority violations

Urban Deli, 145 Monmouth Ave., Monmouth

Inspection Date: Feb. 2

Score: 100 — no priority violations

Wallery’s Premium Pizza, 1555 NW Edgewater St., West Salem

Inspection Date: Feb. 16

Score: 95 – Dishwater sanitizer is at 0 PPM, container of sanitizer is low

Westside Station, 610 Edgewater St. NW, West Salem

Inspection Date: Feb. 8

Score: 97 – No paper towels at the bar handwashing station