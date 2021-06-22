Citing uncertainties related to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Central High School Class of 1991 has voted to hold its “30ish” reunion next year, during the weekend of Aug. 20-21, 2022.
Plans include a tour of the high school on Aug. 20, 2022, followed by a gathering of classmates and spouses/partners later that evening at The River restaurant in Independence; and a family picnic on the afternoon of Aug. 21, 2022.
The Independence Hotel has offered a special group rate for participants staying at the facility during the reunion weekend, which may be utilized by using the code CHS91 when making a reservation.
For more information, search “Central High School (OR) - Class of 1991” on Facebook for the group page; or email Jennifer (Becker) Schulze at jennifer.schulze@me.com.
