Drone Business

Bryan Richardson launches his drone to demonstrate his flight capabilities.

 Photo by Derek Bratton

Bryan Richardson has taken his passion project to new heights, specifically, the skies over Dallas and beyond with his drone and aerial videography business Revelation Drones.

The owner now flies a fleet of four drones that he uses depending on the situation, catering to clients from Oregon and Washington, and is willing to provide his services in Idaho.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.