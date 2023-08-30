Bryan Richardson has taken his passion project to new heights, specifically, the skies over Dallas and beyond with his drone and aerial videography business Revelation Drones.
The owner now flies a fleet of four drones that he uses depending on the situation, catering to clients from Oregon and Washington, and is willing to provide his services in Idaho.
But what makes Richardson stand out is his expertise. He’s earned a certification from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and received training from the Pilot Institute based out of Arizona. Richardson believes proper training is vital for drone pilots to keep up with the ever-growing regulations and ensure clients’ safety and satisfaction.
“It’s important to note that there are basically two levels of drone pilots. You’ve got your hobbyist recreational flyers, which don’t need any real certifications from the FAA. You do have to take what’s called the trust exam which is free, every hobbyist and recreational drone flyers should take,” Richardson explained.
Richardson signed up for the two-week course at the Pilot Institute, which costs $175. Next, he took the FAA exam at the Independence State Airport, which required another $175 investment. The exam requires a score of 70 to pass. Richardson sailed through qualification with a 92.
Richardson started his journey as a drone pilot more than eight years ago. Since then, he has flown numerous missions, learning along the way, and improving his skills in photography and videography. After posting some of his videos on YouTube, he started to receive incredible feedback from viewers.
“The photography and videography kind of came as a result of flying drones. I’ve discovered that you could really take some stunning shots and pictures,” Richardson said. “The responses were pretty incredible so that’s what made me think that I could probably do this as a side job.”
Today, with the necessary certificates and FAA approval, Revelation Drones offers aerial videography, aerial photography, aerial land surveying and inspections. Richardson uses drones that have extensive flight-times, equipped with GPS, safety sensors and high-definition cameras, capturing any footage clients need.
One of the most requested services offered by Revelation Drones is the coverage of car shows. Richardson captures footage of cars, trucks, and motorcycles driving around the track or parking lot. He can capture close-up and overhead video, making it the perfect promotional tool for car enthusiasts and event organizers. But that’s not all – Richardson also provides breathtaking vistas of real estate, construction sites, or whatever is requested.
“I did a gig down at the Oregon State University diamond dinner for their baseball team fundraiser. I did a car show classic car auction at the state fairgrounds for a large organization,” said Richardson. “The biggest job to date for us was Joseph Days up in Joseph, Oregon. That was a three-day job involving the rodeo every night, parade on Saturday, morning dances and live music.”
Richardson said that drones can benefit various industries with speed, safety, and cost-effectiveness. Drones can survey land faster, more safely and more accurately than humans, which is essential for construction companies and land surveyors. Inspection companies can save money and utilize drones to reach areas that may be hard or dangerous for humans to access. Aerial videography can be used for real estate agents seeking to advertise properties who want to provide clients with an overall view of the property and its surroundings.
Richardson prides himself on professionalism and quality services to clients in Dallas and beyond. With proper FAA approval, training, and experience, clients are guaranteed an exceptional and unique service to help their images and videos stand out. Richardson and the team at Revelation Drones are excited to take on new projects and welcome new clients.
For more information, go to the Revelation Drones Services Facebook page at www.facebook.com/p/Revelation-Drones-100089506862093/?locale=pt_BR or contact Richardson at (480) 828-7597 or RevelationDrones@gmail.com.
