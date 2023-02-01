Itemizer-Observer
The internet has become a necessary part of modern life, but many small towns struggle with access, Rickreall being one of them. The lack of quality internet for this rural community poses a serious challenge, hindering necessary communication and development opportunities - options other towns take for granted.
Once a luxury, it is now commonplace and necessary for most of us to go about our daily routines. It’s hard to imagine what life might look like without internet access, as web-based activities become increasingly engrained into our everyday lives; from ordering food electronically and conducting online classes remotely, internet availability serves an array of critical functions in our contemporary society. The internet’s convenience is such that even managing reservations for hotels or plane tickets can be done seamlessly via browsers or apps with just one click. Evidently, internet access has become indispensable not only because of its widespread reliance but also for people to stay connected with one another.
MINET’s sales and marketing manager, Jason Saunders, recently revealed that Rickreall has suffered from internet service underserving for too long. The internet provider, MINET, is determined to provide the area with internet access to ensure everyone can experience internet capabilities. MINET stands for Monmouth Independence Network and serves not only those two areas, but now also intends to extend their internet coverage to Rickreall.
“The Polk County commissioners were looking at areas that were underserved and didn’t have good internet. They decided that Rickreall is one of those places. So MINET received a grant though those commissioners to come out here and build it with better internet,” said Saunders.
The Crandall family were the lucky ones who got to be the first recipients of a fantastic internet package. Their internet service was delivered at an impressive 200 megabytes per-second speed, putting them in the driver’s seat for all their internet needs. Jen, Tyler, and Allison were not just getting faster internet speeds, they were experiencing a new way of looking at online usage with no wait time for downloads or buffering for streaming content. With this revelation, having faster internet access has never been so convenient and satisfying for the Crandall family.
“They came out and were setting up. They knocked on the door and asked if we wanted better faster internet,” Jen Crandall recalled.
Even though the Crandall family recently upgraded their internet speed by opting for the 200 Megabytes Per Second package, MINET has offers up to one gigabyte of bandwidth, as acknowledged by Ray Cruz, the technical operations team leader. What’s more, with fiber internet now available directly into their home, they can enjoy highspeed internet with their upgraded package. It’s easy to see why they made this choice - not only have they gained access to faster speeds, but they can now reap the benefits of improved reliability and increased connection stability.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.