Scooters are out, electric bikes are in. Independence has dropped plans for motorized scooters, following Monmouth’s exit from the scooter-fleet rental program. However, more electric bicycles are being seen around town. Here Deb Plymate, co-owner of Nutsch Aviation, arrives at her workplace at the Independence State Airport on the electric bike she uses to get there. It requires no license to drive, no gas in the tank, she pointed out.
Welcome to the discussion.
