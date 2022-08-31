River Gallery in Independence schedules two exhibits during September and October.
The featured window artist will be Sheryl Thompson. Thompson, longtime partner with the gallery, offers a variety of fused glass pieces to spice up indoor and outdoor décor with visual fun and light-heartedness. These whimsical and funky eye catchers range from candy store colors to black and white, from abstract to realistic, and from pieces for container and landscape plants to indoor wall décor. Joining Thompson is her partner Richard Staats, a Salem area blacksmith. Their unique pieces of iron “topiary” for any garden will be on display as well.
