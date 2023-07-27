Rock Delivery

A RiverBend Materials five-axel dump truck delivers a load of quarry gravel donated to Dallas High School.

 Photo contributed

In today’s expensive economy, when it comes to construction, it pays to save costs where possible. When Dallas High School looked to build a new storage facility for its CTE (career technical education) program, they reached out to partner RiverBend Materials.

The Willamette Valley company delivered – 300 tons of quarry rock, inch-and-a-half minus, to be precise.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.