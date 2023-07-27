In today’s expensive economy, when it comes to construction, it pays to save costs where possible. When Dallas High School looked to build a new storage facility for its CTE (career technical education) program, they reached out to partner RiverBend Materials.
The Willamette Valley company delivered – 300 tons of quarry rock, inch-and-a-half minus, to be precise.
A five-axel dump truck delivered the gravel to DHS July 21 for the school staff to then create a base to build the CTE building upon.
Eric Ewald of RiverBend Materials said the company usually attaches a price tag of $12.50 wholesale per ton. The school district would have been charged the $36 per ton retail price for their gravel deliveries. So, the donation saved the school district more than $10,800.
“We try to donate quite often when we can,” Ewald said. “Especially in the communities we have locations at. So, we donate a lot, like the Turner Elementary Schools, did a donation in Salem the other day.” Bill Masei, Dallas School District CTE coordinator, said the site of an old building was demoed to make room for the new dry storage facility for the school’s eight CTE programs. The project to build the 54-foot by 36-foot building is planned to start in the fall.
Masei said the donation was built upon a relationship the district has built with RiverBend Materials over the last few years.
“We have interns working with them right now. In fact, one of our Dallas High School interns is now a full-time employee,” Masei said.
He explained the district has invited RiverBend to the high school for industry chats and the administration is looking forward to a continued partnership. He hopes to get more students out to RiverBend sites, perhaps even their rock quarry lab.
“We’re having an aggravate lab, where we’re getting kids to learn more about what aggravates do,” Masei said. “We’re trying to find a home for those kids who aren’t sure what to do after high school. They only know they don’t want to go the college route. We’re really appreciative of partnership.”
Superintendent Steve Spencer, on hand to personally watch the deliveries, said his excitement derives from Masei successfully creating a partnership with organizations like RiverBend for the school’s CTE program.
“CTE is the focus of a lot work we’re doing to support the community, too. So, to see these partnerships happening is amazing,” Spencer said.
While the project was paid by Perkins Grant money, shaving $10,800 off construction costs goes a long way for other projects funded by bond dollars.
“It helps us to do work, at least in my opinion, that is maximizing bond dollars that come with partnerships,” Spencer said. “We’re about to get more out of the work we do.”
Editor's Note: A previous version of this story incorrectly stated the savings to the Dallas School District was $375,000. The story has been changed to reflect the correct amount of $10,800.
