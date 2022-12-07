Itemizer-Observer
Without definitive starting and ending dates, the Polk County Commissioners reluctantly approved road closures to accommodate the construction of a roundabout on Highway 99 next summer.
Oregon Department of Transportation project manager Kumar Rethnasamy returned to update the commissioners Nov. 22 on progress planning a roundabout at Clow Corner Road and Highway 99 with an additional widening project at Orrs Corner Road.
Taking concerns the commissioners expressed during his previous presentation Sept. 27, Rethnasamy said one big change to the scope of the project was jettisoning plans for a detour route down Riddell Road during the construction phase. The commissioners had previously worried about oversized farm equipment and semi-trucks navigating the narrow route south and north on Riddell Road, causing potentially long backups to regular commuter traffic through the area.
“We eliminated the detour, and instead will temporarily widen 99, which will eliminate the detour altogether,” Rethnasamy said. “While we weren’t able to eliminate the closures to Clow Corner Road East and West, we were able to reduce the duration of those detours.”
Rethnasamy added engineers were able also reduce the total project length to five months, with a targeted starting date in January 2024 and a completion date in June 2023.
To close Clow Corner Road east and west across Highway 99 construction zone required approval from the county commissioners. At their Nov. 29 meeting, Commissioners Craig Pope and Board Chair Lyle Mordhorst approved the following language (Commissioner Jeremy Gordon was absent from the meeting) presented by Polk County Public Works Director Todd Whitaker:
The anticipated duration of the east side closure is 5 months, during which time local traffic will be diverted eastbound on Clow Corner Road and Rogers Road to OR 51. The timing of the closure is anticipated to be between Jan. 1 and June 30. The specific dates of the closure will be updated at least 30 days prior to the closure. The anticipated duration of the west side closure is 2 months, during which time local traffic will be diverted south on Riddell Road to Hoffman Road, or north on Riddell Road to Orrs Corner Road. The timing of the closure is anticipated to be between July 1 and Nov. 30. The specific dates of the closure will be updated at least 30 days prior to the closure.
Pope took exception to approving such a wide window for the closures without specific commitments from ODOT, expressing his concerns to Whitaker.
“As you noted in my questions to (Rethnasamy) last week about that issue, I would love to hold their feet to the fire on the time-frame. But I’m cynical about whether or not they’ll actually do that. I’ve not seen projects this size actually demonstrate that. Maybe they can do it, but what are the consequences if they don’t?” Pope asked.
“We’ve stipulated things. We’re going to say yes to these closures without understanding a time frame, an amount of time, and once it starts, once they close the roads, the clock runs. When it runs beyond that, what good is our word?” Pope continued. “I’m asking that for the citizens. We agree to go along with closing the road, we’re going to close the road, whether we like it or not. I guess we could obstruct it, but what’s the consequence of them not meeting the timeline, impacting people’s lives beyond the time-frame they’ve set?”
“I can’t answer that,” Whitaker simply stated.
Whitaker had explained that ODOT engineers defined a time period, or duration, of those closures but couldn’t really nail down a time period.
“So, we said sometime between this day and this day. But we stipulated that they notify us within 30 days of those closures occur when they get further along than that construction schedule,” Whitaker said. “We will have an accurate date at that time. We can’t predict that at this particular point in time. There’s just too many variables between now and then to predict an exact date.”
Pope said his biggest worry with a project this size is the unforeseen issues, be it supply chain delays or labor issues.
Mordhorst, county liaison throughout the planning process, said he shares Pope’s concerns, but express a higher degree in faith in ODOT’s ability to complete it on time.
“But I also look at the difference when they came three months ago and they came this time and the changes they made in compliance for us to address our concerns,” Mordhorst said. “I think they were very sincere making those time-frames, and there are always things that happen outside their control. Right now, supply chain is one of the biggest, they have plenty of time to step forward once they get everything here, their bids back, just like a contractor. The biggest thing, after 15 years, we actually have a chance to see dirt move this spring, which is pretty exciting. And have all this done within 18 months. I’m just excited to see it move forward.”
ODOT’s roundabout project is part of planned road improvements to Highway 99 to address safety and crash history problems at the Clow Corner Road intersection and improve safety at the Orrs Corner Road intersection.
The project includes:
- Constructing a northbound left turn lane at the intersection of OR 99W and Orrs Corner Road.
- Constructing a modern roundabout at the intersection of OR 99W and Clow Corner Road.
- Reconnecting the multiuse path on the west side of OR 99W, including ADA ramps.
The project web page explains the roundabout is going to be large enough to accommodate any vehicle that ODOT knows has used this highway in the last several years, including vehicles that are 220 feet long. Their design is similar in size to the OR 47 and Verboort Road roundabout. However, the Highway 99 roundabout has additional features that will allow for even larger trucks and farm equipment. The Highway 99 and Clow Corner Road roundabout will have a bypass lane through the center to allow large, oversized vehicles to go through the intersection with a permit, rather than to the side like at the OR 47 at Verboort Road roundabout.
ODOT’s webpage www.oregon.gov/odot/projects/pages/project-details.aspx?project=21374 has a video link to the Highway 47 roundabout which Rethnasamy said commuters can watch to help them learn to better navigate the unfamiliar road safety feature.
“It shows various sizes of vehicles traversing through the roundabout. It’s a shift in mindset. We don’t have roundabouts here. People are naturally apprehensive about the unknown. You think about roundabouts in urban centers, they’re really small,” Rethnasamy said. “When you look at the scale of this roundabout, it’s 2/3 the size of a football field. Because that’s what it needs to be. I think once people see the size of it, they’ll be pleasantly surprised.”
The commissioners expressed a desire that ODOT produce a video showing an overhead view of the Clow Corner and Highway 99 intersection to help better educate drivers through the Polk County region.
“You spoke with some farmers’ reticence about the roundabout project itself. I think once this project is operational, ODOT should continue its public outreach to get people used to it,” Commissioner Jeremy Gordon said. “I was in Wisconsin in early 2000 and they instituted roundabouts throughout the city. I can tell you it took many times before I could comfortably enter that roundabout without stress. Once I got used to it, I understood the value of it. The fact it will save lives generally. But, anything we can do to educate the public how best to approach these, even give them visualizations of how it works, we can’t do enough of that. Especially since it will be a single standing roundabout in the area. This will be the only one they encounter.”
In addition, the commissioners worried that ODOT has not completed acquiring right of way rights from two nearby property owners.
“We have two properties, one potentially close to condemnation, which means we’ll just go through the right of way process,” Rethnasamy said.
Pope wanted to know how that would affect the project’s timeline.
Rethnasamy said it wouldn’t, “but once condemnation occurs, we have possession of the property, which means we can start work, but the owner and the state can go through an extra process through the court system to work out an appropriate means of compensation.”
Pope, expressing his growing frustration over unresolved elements with the project, said he has political challenges with this lack of full cooperation from adjoining landowners.
“And I’m just saying for the record, I’m not comfortable saying yes to anything with these projects when you have a property owner being impacted. It doesn’t mean I’m going to get in the way of anything. Just very concerned about this,” Pope told Rethnasamy. “We’ve had 12-plus years to get people, surrounding property owners, on board. It’s not a reflection on you or anybody else, specifically. But this is a very sad process that we spend this many years and we still haven’t been able to satisfy the most impacted property owners around this project. I realize you’re saying there’s a probability of a condemnation, you’re not speaking that it is, but we’ve known that was a potential as well.”
To follow the progress of the project, go to www.oregon.gov/odot/projects/pages/project-details.aspx?project=21374.
