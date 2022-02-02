Itemizer-Observer
Editor’s note: In an ongoing series, we take a look at the candidates running in the May 2022 primary for the newly redrawn District 6, which includes Polk and Yamhill counties, portions of Washington and Clackamas counties, and the area of Marion County that includes Salem.
Ron Noble has long been a public servant, first in law enforcement then currently as a state representative for the 24th District.
The 1978 graduate of Dallas High School is now looking to take the next step down his career path, running for the newly formed Congressional District 6 seat. It is a move Noble said wasn’t even on his radar a year ago.
“In looking at the issues we face, who would have thought a year ago we would be facing gas prices at $4 a gallon, food prices going through the roof, with predictions of food shortages over next few years. Along with public safety issues, which just breaks my heart seeing what’s going on,” Noble said.
He added while key issues are being addressed in the Oregon Legislature, from the judiciary and health care to transportation and infrastructure, the next best way to take them on lie in Washington, D.C.
Noble’s experience starts with a 28-year career in law enforcement, including eight as chief of police in McMinnville. However, he said he has also held a long fascination with politics, evolving from his grandfather’s stories of associations with the likes of Illinois Senators Adlai Stevenson and Everette Dirkson.
The transition from one career to the other was a natural progression.
“A police chief in law enforcement is essentially the same job as politics, not the same way as Republicans versus Democrats. Rather the politics of trying to balance the different poles, different directions needed to provide a safe community,” Noble explained.
Noble knows he’s jumped into a crowded field seeking the Republican nomination in the May primary, with at least five other declared candidates. He feels his career in public safety service combined with delving into the realm of private/higher education and five years in the state legislature give him a unique perspective.
“I like to couch it as this – we are actually colleagues, on the same team. We just have different resumes and backgrounds on why we think if chosen would best represent the team in congress,” he said.
To set himself apart, Noble lists on his website (www.noblefororegon.com) seven key areas that he distilled down to his top four here:
Jobs and economy
His most important issue, Noble said we’re at a crossroads where we’re heading with this pandemic, what it looks like moving forward when it comes to jobs and the economy.
“I don’t think we’re going to see the end of a pandemic then get back to way things were. We need to carve out what things look like going forward,” Noble said. “It’s not, ‘in 2022 or 2023 we’re done.’ I think other politicians have been short sighted that way.”
Rather, Noble said they need to look at what the economy, jobs, the workplace look like as the pandemic evolves. For example, how much autonomy do we have? He looks at the vaccination mandates that he said should never have come via the governor, because it came about as a political issue.
“I was a law enforcement officer, and state representative, with the restaurant industry before that. How am I qualified to answer whether or not you should get vaccinated? Talk to your doctor,” Noble said. “But we’ve moved away from that. Now it’s a political issue of vaccinations or masks. I think we need to set that aside, move forward and figure out what the economy looks like.”
Education
Noble said voters don’t have to look too hard to see the state has a serious crisis that the pandemic has just magnified how big a problem education is.
“How much do parents have a role in their child’s education? You really have to question that now,” said Noble, who has navigated his five children through every education option, be it home-schooled, private or public sector, or charter schools. “My perspective is their education is up to me. I shouldn’t limit them, but I can use all those different avenues to provide best opportunity to step forward.”
He added while public education remains but one of the opportunities, it hasn’t worked for everybody.
“So, we need to walk through what education looks like moving forward so we’re setting up children for the future,” Noble said.
Public Safety
In the wake of chaos in urban centers of Portland and Salem, Noble said law enforcement officers have seen the public’s appreciation in them decrease while their role and expectations have increased. Now, officers must be experts dealing with people experiencing mental health issues and drug addition, without being able to steer them toward the support they need.
“It’s important to me that we provide law enforcement with better tools, better training, better ways to ensure best practice, provide a little relief for people been asked to do a very difficult thing,” Noble said.
Health care
Noble likes to say he lives health care vicariously through his family – one son is a physician, another a physical therapist with a wife who is a nurse. Noble’s own wife is occupational therapist and his sister an ER nurse. And living in a multi-general household, he’s watching his in-laws navigate an ever-frustrating health care system.
“I watch providers trying to do the right thing, only to be hamstrung by government regulation,” Noble said. “We need to move to a truly accessible and affordable health care.”
As he continues to set himself apart, Noble said he is very conservative on some issues, but having spent an entire career serving people in crisis, voters will find him very moderate on some social issues.
“Sometimes people need a handout and sometimes they need someone to walk alongside them to help them get going on their path,” Noble said. “We need different opinions, even fringe, louder voices, to keep us on track, to better navigate where the path is.”
