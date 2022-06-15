Join in celebrating Dallas Rotary Club’s 70 years of service by sponsoring or participating in their 1st Annual Dallas Community Rotary Golf Event on July 15. Sign up a team of two for $200 or consider a sponsorship from $25 to $1,000. Your support will help the Rotary Club raise funds to aid the community.
Shotgun start at 7:30 a.m. Sign up by June 30. For all the details, go to https://dallasarearotaryclub.square.site.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.