DALLAS — The Rotary Club of Dallas invites the community to help eradicate polio by commemorating World Polio Day on Thursday.
The Dallas club, part of Rotary International and the Rotary Foundation, has been working to end polio for more than 30 years.
The global Rotary effort, End Polio Now, has resulted in 99.9 percent eradication of the disease that can kill or paralyze children and adults. To date 2.5 billion children have been immunized against polio in 122 countries.
Only two countries, Pakistan and Afghanistan, still have the wild poliovirus that continues to harm children. Politics and terrorism have prevented immunizations in those countries. Until polio is eradicated, all countries remain at risk.
“By visiting www.endpolio.org, your tax-deductible contributions will be matched 2 to 1 by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation,” said Dallas Rotary President Brinn McKone. “Join Rotarians around the world in the effort to crush polio once and for all.”
