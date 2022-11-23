Dallas

The city of Dallas is opening a second round of American Rescue Plan Act grant funding to assist owners of downtown Dallas buildings with key improvement projects. The city plans to make $100,000 in new grants available in 2023 for downtown building improvements.

In the first round announced earlier in 2022, seven projects received about $96,000 in grant funding. The total value of the finished projects is estimated at over $594,000, more than six times the amount of the grants, which represents significant private sector investment in downtown Dallas. All of those projects are currently underway.

