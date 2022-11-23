The city of Dallas is opening a second round of American Rescue Plan Act grant funding to assist owners of downtown Dallas buildings with key improvement projects. The city plans to make $100,000 in new grants available in 2023 for downtown building improvements.
In the first round announced earlier in 2022, seven projects received about $96,000 in grant funding. The total value of the finished projects is estimated at over $594,000, more than six times the amount of the grants, which represents significant private sector investment in downtown Dallas. All of those projects are currently underway.
For the second round of funding, the funding criteria and process will remain the same as it was for the first round. Dallas is able to started the process earlier in this round to provide potential applicants more time to plan and submit their projects. The timeline for this round of funding is:
- Application materials available on city website: After Dec. 1
- Applications accepted: Jan. 9 – March 10
- Grant awards announced: After April 3
- Funding agreements: After April 10
- Funding available: After July 2
As before, grant awardees will have 12 months to complete their projects from the time their funding agreements are signed. Applicants are required to provide at least a two-thirds project match investment. Individual grant awards are capped at $20,000. More detailed information will be available on the city’s website in the coming weeks or can be obtained by contacting Charlie Mitchell, city Economic & Community Development Director, at (503) 831-3565 or Charlie.mitchell@dallasor.gov.
