Itemizer-Observer
As the leaves turned a fiery red in the cool fall air around the Western Oregon University campus, the blue sky peeled from the scattered white clouds on Nov. 12. The temperature was a chilly 45 degrees, but that did not stop Western Oregon University’s veterans from taking the time to remember and celebrate their time of service in the military with WOU’s 5K Ruck N’ Run.
The event was organized by Western’s veteran resource director, Logan Doerfler, and the assistant director of campus recreation, Zach Hammerle.
Some participants donned backpacks, or rucks, to run the 5K, although it was not required to participate. The event was free to anyone who wanted to participate. One participant, Tanner, wore about 80 pounds of equipment, including 20 pounds of armor plates, a 50-pound bag on his back and a sledgehammer in his hands.
Doerfler asked Tanner why he was carrying a sledgehammer on the run.
“Because it was part of training for the special forces,” Tanner answered. “If you could not get your hands on an actual rifle or unable to pull it out, they suggest you get out a sledgehammer.”
Doerfler and Hammerle hope to make the 5K run a yearly event that will fall on the Saturday after Veteran’s Day. This year marked the second straight year of the run, and they said they plan on hosting the event as long as they are around, rain or shine.
“We did it last year for the first time, and we thought it would be a good event as a capstone to end veterans’ week,” said Doerfler.
“We are trying to pull the community together to support veterans, and it will be an annual event as long as we are doing,” added Hammerle.
About 50 participants ran the 5K and the two event organizers hope for a bigger turnout next year.
“I don’t think we did the best job advertising outside of Western Oregon University, so we need to push it out to local gyms, and other places that attract the athletic types,” said Doerfler. “We will do a better job reaching out to the city of Monmouth and Independence.”
Hammerle agreed they needed to do a better job promoting the event but said they would get better at getting the word out.
“Every year we get better, right? By next year we will have a few kinks, and by year four, it will be perfect sailing. The whole state of Oregon will hopefully know about it,” said Hammerle.
The Ruck N’ Run event started at 9 a.m. and lasted about two hours. The trail was marked with American flags. It was an excellent way for veterans to get together and collectively complete yet another mission on a day celebrating their time in uniform. Although the weather was cold, it proved how resilient the men and women who served in uniform are, even after their service. All the proceeds from the event, mostly from shirt sales, go straight to veteran services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.