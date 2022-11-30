Trammart News Service
INDEPENDENCE – “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” is rolling into town this week.
Rolling?
That’s right. To simulate flight onstage at Central High School’s Performing Arts Building, the endearing deer with the glowing nose and his airborne teammates are performing their parts on roller skates.
They’re not the only actors on wheels. A snowman who helps narrate the story of the outcast reindeer rides a skateboard.
“It is supposed to look like gliding,” explained Jeff Witt, Central’s drama teacher and a main force behind showcasing Rudolph’s full story.
Witt took on what may be regarded as a fairly straightforward musical play, but one that requires a cast of 42 – and many are on rotating cylinders during much of the production.
For years, the song about “Rudy,” as some affectionately call the character, has been a staple of holiday concerts at the district’s three elementary schools, sometimes with the kids donning paper antlers they made in class.
Now they can see the reindeer epic up close and personal.
“It is personal,” said Witt, when asked about the universal appeal of a deer born with a nose that looks like a red light. “I totally identify with him. I was a miscast, too.”
As it turns out, most people who were asked this same question – from a street corner in downtown Indy to the parking lot by MINET – not only agreed with Witt but, in a couple of cases, found commentary uncomfortable.
“I cannot discuss this anymore,” said one man who said he’d been bullied as a child. “Even now it’s hard to talk about.” (see sidebar: Why Rudolph remains a hero to so many).
There was no indication when the little reindeer was created in 1939 that Rudolph would be more than a passing ad gimmick – a give-away holiday item – for Montgomery Ward, a huge retailer at the time. Robert May, a catalog writer for the company, composed a poem that told the story of a deer with a deformity that became an asset. But corporate executives were unhappy with the idea of a red nose, which some reportedly associated as a symbol of alcoholism.
Dismayed, May turned to an artist at the company, beseeching him to make the deer as charming and winsome as possible. The result: these cute characters nearly sprang off the page, convincing those in authority to give the green light to the red nose.
Still, the story failed to resonate with some. May was given full rights because, in the words of his daughter, his bosses considered the effort just “a silly little booklet.”
In this way, May joined the ranks of those who had some prematurely bad reviews but, like the red-nosed reindeer, later enjoyed complete vindication. “Alice in Wonderland” had been dismissed as “stiff overwrought story” that youth wouldn’t understand and “The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn” was labeled a “gross trifling,” according to “Rotten Reviews,” which has tracked such misfires by literary critics in painful detail.
Like those two children’s books, Rudolph’s popularity only grew with time. Local author Marilyn Morton was asked about Rudolph’s enduring legacy, and acknowledged that the tale has roots in advertising, “not in a teachable story meant to redirect potentially unwise actions of children.”
“Having said that, I doubt that anything Aesop ever wrote has garnered the multi-media mileage to compare with Rudolph,” she said. “However, all stories in and of themselves are teaching vehicles, so, in answer to your query, sure, Rudolph has a message that can be tailored to teach.”
And, then possibly noting Trammart News had characterized the little deer’s red nose as a disability, she advised a change in semantics.
“I would choose difference over disability,” she said.
“Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” plays Dec. 1-3 and 7-9 at 7:30 p.m. with matinees on Dec. 3 and 10 at 2 p.m. Tickets can be purchased on the CHS performing arts Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/PerformingArtsBoosterClubForCentralHighSchool/.
