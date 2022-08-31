Itemizer-Observer
Polk County garbage and recycling fees will increase 10.54% for roll cart services, 1.68% for container services, and 7.85% for drop box services Jan. 1.
That recommendation by Salem city staff was approved by the City Council on Aug. 22. The council also voted to add 20-gallon every-other-week service as a regular service option starting in January. In Polk County, the monthly rate will be $17.35.
To help offset rate increases, haulers will raise the discount for senior and disabled low-income customers from 10% to 20%. To qualify, residential customers must:
* Be 60 or older or disabled.
* Be named customers on single-family residences with active accounts with Salem garbage haulers.
* Have household incomes no more than 60% of the state median income.
Most agenda items involved Marion County. The council authorized reallocation of $540,388 in the capital improvements fund to purchase airport ground support equipment.
The council authorized Kristin Retherford, acting city manager, to execute intergovernmental agreements with:
* The city of Turner to maintain traffic control signals and radar reader board equipment.
* The Idanha-Detroit Fire Protection District for vehicle maintenance.
Retherford was authorized to apply for, and if selected, accept grant funds from the federal STOP Violence Against Women grant program in the amount of $400,000.
The council directed that $750,000 in state sheltering grant funds to establish and operate a safe park program on Front Street SE to serve homeless people.
In other business, the council approved a proclamation recognizing Sept. 11 as a day of remembrance of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks on New York City, Pennsylvania, and the Pentagon.
