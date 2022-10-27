The Salem Friends of Felines, which serves Polk and Marion counties, hosts its 16th annual fundraising auction on Nov. 9 from 5-8 p.m. at 930 Chemawa Road, in Keizer.
All proceeds benefit the cats in the community and help cover costly medical care for ill and injured cats. Tickets are available through Oct. 31 for $55 each then are $60 each or $400 for a table of eight, unless sold out.
Tickets include hearty appetizers and beverages, as well as a fantastic silent auction, plus live music. Guests should be 21 years and older.
Purchase tickets at www.sfof.org or at their thrift store/adoption center at 4157 Cherry Ave NE, Keizer. Visit SFOF website at www.sfof.org for more information. Tickets may also be purchased at the door the day of the event for $60 each if not sold out.
