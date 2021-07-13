Itemizer-Observer report

SALEM — Salem Health awarded 15 organizations in Marion and Polk counties Community Investment Grant funds for the 2021-22 fiscal year to strengthen the health of the communities. Salem Health’s grant funding priorities align with those priorities outlined in the Marion-Polk Community Health Improvement Plan and Community Needs Assessment.

“Salem Health invests in community partners committed to achieving health for vulnerable populations in our area,” said Leilani Slama, Salem Health chief communications and community relations officer. “We are pleased to offer grant funds which provide vital resources for those in need in our community.”

For funding years 2020-23, Salem Health’s grant resources invest in projects that meet needs related to behavioral health, substance abuse prevention and social determinants of health. Grant awards are for one year of funding, up to $30,000 per grant.

Salem Health’s Community Investment Grants for fiscal year 2021-22, aimed at responding to community-identified needs and supporting initiatives that improve the health of the citizens of Marion and Polk counties, include:

• Boys & Girls Club, Marion and Polk counties: $30,000 for dental and primary care support

• CASA of Polk County: $26,000 to recruit, train and retain court appointed special advocates (CASAs) for 147 cases

• Family Building Blocks, Marion and Polk counties: $30,000 for mental health services

• Liberty House, Marion and Polk counties: $30,000 for mental health services

• Love INC, Marion and Polk counties: $30,000 for health access and social services

• Marion Polk Food Share’s Youth Farm, Marion and Polk counties: $30,000 for its Farm Share Rx (FSRx) program to focus on food security, food equity and health equity

• St. Francis Shelter, Marion and Polk counties: $30,000 for family transitional housing savings program

• Union Gospel Mission, Marion and Polk counties: $30,000 for mental health support services