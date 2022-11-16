On Nov. 10, members of Salem Health presented the Polk County Sheriff’s Office with a check for over $1,068 to help purchase gifts for children this holiday season.
Each year, Salem Health conducts a toy drive and the Sheriff’s Office receives donations from them to help local kids. This year, Dr. Schuyler, a neurologist with Salem Health, decided to up the ante and start a fantasy football league with the winnings being dispersed in addition to the usual toy drive bounty. So far, Salem Health’s fantasy football league has brought in more than $4,000 which they have graciously divided and provided to their partners.
