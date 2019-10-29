POLK COUNTY — Jason Ryan Trower, 35, of Salem, was arraigned in Polk County Circuit on Friday on charges related to an Oct. 24 car theft and chase.

He is being lodged at Polk County Jail on charges of reckless driving, attempt to elude a police officer, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, reckless driving, criminal driving — suspended/revoked, hit-and-run injury, hit-and-run property and a Marion County probation violation.

Dallas Police responded at 2:12 p.m. to a call about a 2005 Chevrolet Classic stolen from O’Reilly Auto Parts, 111 E. Ellendale Ave.

According to the DPD probable cause affidavit, Deputy Chief Jerry Mott started to follow the Chevrolet in his unmarked vehicle, when Polk County Sheriff’s deputy Thomas Hutchinson spotted the Chevrolet and attempted to pull it over.

The driver of the Chevrolet increased speed and failed to yield when signaled to do so, according to a news release from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

Trower sped east on Rickreall Road toward Highway 99W at approximately 70 mph, the release states.

Hutchison and Mott saw the stolen car turn onto a side street in Rickreall and exit onto Highway 99 past a convenience store where customers were outside at their vehicles in a parking lot, according to the affidavit.

PCSO released surveillance video that shows a woman ran out of the way just before the Chevrolet crashed into a parked vehicle. The crash caused the parked vehicle to move into another parked vehicle. A man who was in between the two parked vehicles was transported to Salem Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Mott said.

Mott stayed at that location to render first aid and investigate the crash, the affidavit states.

Hutchison continued to follow the vehicle at a distance as it turned on Highway 22 toward Salem, according to the PCSO probable cause affidavit.

The Chevrolet’s rear driver side tire had fallen off, causing the vehicle to smoke heavily, the document states.

At milepost 17, Hutchinson turned on his lights and siren, but the Chevrolet continued driving east at 80 mph, according to the affidavit.

The vehicle continued into West Salem. Salem Police officers spiked the other tires near Murlark Avenue and the vehicle was stopped at Second Street Northwest near Wallace Road.

Polk County deputies took Trower into custody at the location without incident.

Trower, a transient, was lodged at the Polk County Jail on numerous charges related to the incident occurring both in Dallas and unincorporated Polk County.

According to the DPD probable cause affidavit, Trower told officers he rode his mountain bike to Dallas earlier in the day.

“He said he went to O’Reilly’s parts store to look for a cable for his jump pack,” the affidavit states. “While inside the store, he noticed a set of keys on the counter.”

According to the affidavit, Trower said he took they keys and then locked up his mountain bike at McDonald’s before returning to the O’Reilly parking lot to search for the car that the keys belonged to.

“Trower said he stole the vehicle because he is fighting his meth addiction,” the affidavit states. “He said he smoked meth two days ago. He told me that his plan was to sleep in the car so he could stay warm due to being homeless.”

His next Polk County Circuit Court date is Friday.