Polk County Courthouse

A Salem man received a life sentence Nov. 10 after a jury found him guilty of murder for a 2021 fatal shooting.

According to Polk County District Attorney Aaron Felton, Jonathan Alexis Gonzales-Salcido, 25, was sentenced to a 25-year prison term, which he must serve in full before he can petition the state’s parole board to be considered for release.

