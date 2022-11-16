A Salem man received a life sentence Nov. 10 after a jury found him guilty of murder for a 2021 fatal shooting.
According to Polk County District Attorney Aaron Felton, Jonathan Alexis Gonzales-Salcido, 25, was sentenced to a 25-year prison term, which he must serve in full before he can petition the state’s parole board to be considered for release.
Gonzales-Salcido also received from Polk County Circuit Court Judge Norman Hill a lifetime of post-prison supervision if he is released.
A jury had found Gonzales-Salcido guilty on Nov. 9 of second-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon and recklessly endangering another person after a trial held in Polk County Circuit Court, according to court documents. The jury acquitted Gonzales-Salcido on another charge of recklessly endangering another person.
According to court documents, charges allege Gonzales-Salcido shot and killed 32-year-old Ryan Ray Muniz of Keizer.
A probable cause affidavit detailed that deputies from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office responded at 11:34 a.m. on Sept. 14, 2021, to a report of a tree that had fallen on a man in the 34000 block of Northwest Belvedere Street in West Salem. The report stated that the victim was screaming, and blood was “coming out of the male’s back.”
The report said the victim, 31-year-old Ryan Ray Muniz of Keizer, who had been shot in the abdomen, was confirmed dead about 14 minutes after the initial report. Polk County deputy Martin Watson detained Gonzales-Salcido about nine minutes later after being spotted by witnesses.
Detectives learned Gonzales-Salcido and Muniz were part of R & R Tree Service working on Belvedere Street with two other people at the time of the incident.
A PCSO captain later found a 9mm handgun along the path Gonzales-Salcido used to flee the scene.
According to the affidavit, Gonzales-Salcido had a prior vehicle theft and evading a peace officer conviction in California in 2016, which he received a 16-month prison sentence.
According to Felton, the DA’s office secured the guilty verdict without establishing Gonzales-Salcido’s motive for the shooting.
Felton said in media reports that a motive wasn’t needed to prove Gonzales-Salcido guilty of murdering Muniz. Rather, he said his Gonzales-Salcido’s actions in the immediate aftermath of the shooting, including immediately fleeing the scene, pointed toward his guilt. Felton added that DNA associated with Gonzales-Salcido was also found on the gun.
