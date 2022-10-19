In the first concert of their 48th season, Salem Symphonic Winds celebrates the aural tradition of storytelling with musical versions of these stories, composed by several of their favorite composers.
On Oct. 22 Paz García and Arturo Sarmiento will narrate the concert “Magical Tales” in Spanish. Jeff Witt will narrate the Oct. 23 concert in English. Both shows will present two ghost stories just in time for Día de los Muertos and Halloween. Salem Symphonic Winds, comprised of many musicians from Polk County, will premiere a new arrangement of “The Legend of La Llorona” by Larry Harrington, and perform “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow” by James Stephenson, both set to music for dramatic effect. Music by John Williams, including “Harry’s Wondrous World” from “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” and “Superman March” from “Superman,” “The Wind in the Willows” by Johan de Meij, and famous allegories in “Symphony No. 2, A Symphony of Fables” by Julie Giroux, will complete the show.
Oct. 22 Spanish Narrators
Paz García was born in Arandas, Jalisco, Mexico, to a family of nine. Her heritage is a mix of Spanish and Indigenous origins. Her career as an actress began at the University Theater in Guadalajara. In the U.S., she has been part of the staging as a producer and actress for over 10 years in The Vagina Monologues. Currently, Paz collaborates within the Department of Communications for Mano a Mano Family Center. Her work focuses on disseminating information about social interest programs for the Hispanic community. She hosts Mano a Mano Contigo on Radio Poder, a local community radio station.
Arturo Sarmiento Linares was born in Mexico City. He attended the Universidad del Claustro de Sor Juana, majoring in Humanities. As an Oregonian poet, he has collaborated with poets from various communities and has actively participated in the dissemination and promotion of poetry in Spanish in Oregon. Arturo is a professional radio and television announcer, and was the producer and host of the show “Hispanidades”, broadcast on KMUZ Community Radio. Currently, Sarmiento works as director of radio poder 98.3 FM KTUP.
Jeff Witt has been thrilling musical theatre audiences around the valley for the past 30 years. Having performed in more than 25 productions, Jeff was recently honored as a lifetime member of the Pentacle Theatre. Jeff has been the featured vocalist at the Salem Symphonic Winds Youngberg Hill Vineyard concerts and for Salem Tuba Holiday performances. Jeff’s day job is teaching theatre and the award-winning choirs at Central High School in Independence.
The Salem Symphonic Winds, conducted by John Skelton, includes many of the finest musicians from the Mid-Willamette Valley. This performance will be the first in their 48th season, which will be performed in the beautiful new Rose Auditorium at South Salem High School. Both the Spanish and English concerts will start at 3 p.m. Doors open for seating at 2 pm. John Skelton will offer a free pre-concert talk about the music and the 48th season at 2:15 pm. General admission tickets are available with pricing for youth, adults, and seniors. A reserved seating option is also available. The band will include large woodwind and brass sections, piano, string bass, harp, and an expanded variety of percussion instruments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.