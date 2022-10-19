172409818
EmirMemedovski

In the first concert of their 48th season, Salem Symphonic Winds celebrates the aural tradition of storytelling with musical versions of these stories, composed by several of their favorite composers.

On Oct. 22 Paz García and Arturo Sarmiento will narrate the concert “Magical Tales” in Spanish. Jeff Witt will narrate the Oct. 23 concert in English. Both shows will present two ghost stories just in time for Día de los Muertos and Halloween. Salem Symphonic Winds, comprised of many musicians from Polk County, will premiere a new arrangement of “The Legend of La Llorona” by Larry Harrington, and perform “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow” by James Stephenson, both set to music for dramatic effect. Music by John Williams, including “Harry’s Wondrous World” from “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” and “Superman March” from “Superman,” “The Wind in the Willows” by Johan de Meij, and famous allegories in “Symphony No. 2, A Symphony of Fables” by Julie Giroux, will complete the show.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.