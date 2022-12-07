City of Salem

The city of Salem discovered Nov. 29 that a required sentence was missing from the ballot title describing the November 2022 Community Improvement Bond appearing in the Marion County voters pamphlet. Residents in West Salem also voted on the ballot measure.

The required statement is intended to explain that the property taxes for general obligation bonds are not subject to property tax limitations from the 1990s. The impact of bond passage on voters’ property taxes was included in the ballot measure and explanatory statement, and in the city’s informational materials provided to the public – in simple terms. The error, neglecting to include the sentence, was made in filing the measure with Marion County in late August 2022. The city is taking steps to correct the error through a judicial process, set up for these circumstances. Cities have been successful in correcting this type of error through the judicial process, including one city on a measure put forward for the November 2022 election.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.