Trammart News & Publishing
INDEPENDENCE – Twas the day of the Santa Train and children stood by the track, cheering the choo-choo that came chugging back.
High noon on Saturday marked the return of a seasonal railroad engine that the pandemic had put out of commission. As a brisk wind whipped across the public parking lot outside the Independence movie theater, families lined the sidewalk to welcome the arrival of the canary-yellow locomotive. St. Nick waved wildly from the front platform.
The rallying cry of “Here comes Santa Claus” was partly drowned out by the loud bleating horn. But nothing could dampen the enthusiastic response of the awaiting youth, who were thrilled Santa was taking the train to see them.
As several of the children explained, he has to give those reindeer a break now and then because they have to save a lot of their energy for the flight on Christmas eve.
Also at the site for the kids was a fun center of games and gift items. However, the biggest hit seemed to be the hot dogs, which older children remembered from before covid. They were provided by the Elks Club.
“They give them to you and you just eat them and they taste so good,” one little girl explained to another who was standing in line.
Told by Trammart News that, in days of yesteryear, candy canes were really considered the traditional Christmas treat, the youngster advised that the striped candy might be available, too. And, as if on cue, the “candy man” of the event, bearing a sack full of sugary goodies, passed out some candy to the kids waiting to get some time with Santa.
Many of the children seemed most excited about the hot dogs, though – aside from their visit with the red-suited gentleman.
“I don’t know,” came the slow and thoughtful response of one child who was asked why the hot dogs were such a stand-out, along with Santa. Another offered that hot dogs just taste good, and if they don’t, maybe it is because you’re old.
Several children also described the train as being a better bet for Santa’s gift-delivery tasks than a sleigh.
“I really think he can get a lot more presents in there,” remarked one child, surveying the railroad car. “The sleigh can’t hold as many.”
Asked if they considered Independence a special travel destination for Santa, since he came to see them by way of a train track, one girl circled back to those hot dogs.
“Yes, but we get to have hot dogs, so that is it, too.”
So, apparently, hot dogs and Santa Claus, not to mention an unusually clear December day, proved a winning combination for the return of the Santa Train – a triumph in more ways than one.
(Trammart News Service, of Trammart Inc., is solely responsible for the style and content of news accounts it provides.)
