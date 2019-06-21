DALLAS – Dennis Sarver was sentenced on Friday to 10 years in prison after being convicted last week on manslaughter charges in the death of Earl “Buddy” Jambura.

Sarver was convicted of first-degree manslaughter, second-degree manslaughter and unlawful use of weapon by a Polk County jury on Thursday, June 13.

He has been in Polk County Jail since his arrest on June 9, 2018, the day he turned himself in to police after shooting Jambura on Black Rock Road outside of Falls City.

During a sentencing hearing Friday afternoon, Polk County District Attorney Aaron Felton requested Judge Rafael Caso sentence Sarver to the Measure 11 requirement 10 years on the first-degree manslaughter charge. Defense attorney Scott Howell agreed that 120 months is the term required by law.

Caso imposed the requested sentence. The penalty for unlawful use of a weapon will run concurrently to the 10-year sentence. Sarver will have three years of post-prison supervision.

Members of Jambura’s family spoke at the hearing on Friday. They said they believed Sarver, who had been life-long friends with Jambura and his siblings, planned the shooting and left Jambura to die. They said they felt betrayed by Sarver’s actions.

“I feel that you don’t have remorse,” said Jambura’s mother. “You betrayed my feelings for you.”

