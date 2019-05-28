DALLAS — Dennis Sarver, of Salem, may soon be headed to trial facing murder and manslaughter charges in the death of Falls City resident Earl “Buddy” Jambura.

The Polk County grand jury issued a corrected indictment on Thursday, adding a word omitted on one of the charges in the original indictment from June 2018.

The charges remain the same: murder, first-degree manslaughter, second-degree manslaughter, and unlawful use of a weapon. Sarver was assigned a new case with Thursday’s indictment.

Sarver was arraigned on the new charges on Friday morning in Polk County Circuit Court Judge Rafael Caso’s courtroom.

“The new charges replace the old ones,” said Polk County District Attorney Aaron Felton. “We noticed a drafting error in the first indictment, so took it back to grand jury to correct it.”

Sarver is scheduled to appear for a motion hearing on June 4, and a five-day trial is set to begin on June 10.

Sarver was arrested on June 9, 2018, after telling Polk County deputies that he shot and killed Jambura earlier that day near Black Rock Road outside Falls City, according to court records. Reports said that he drove to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office to turn himself in. Sarver claimed he shot Jambura because he had threatened him and his daughters.

Investigators found Jambura in the location Sarver told them he would be on Black Rock Road, according to court records.