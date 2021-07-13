Itemizer-Observer

DALLAS — Commissioners from Polk, Marion, Yamhill and Benton counties overwhelming voted for Anna Scharf to replace ousted state representative Mike Nearman. She tallied nine of the 11 available votes on July 6.

Scharf previously worked as a policy analyst in Nearman’s District 23 office, working on behalf of constituents on a variety of legislative issues. Scharf also works for Scharf Farms in Polk County, owned by her husband’s family.

“It’s an honor to be selected to represent my friends and neighbors of House District 23,” Scharf said in a statement. “I look forward to continuing my service for these communities, now as their State Representative, and working with people across the district to empower their voices in Salem.”

The other candidates the Republican Party precinct committee people nominated were John Swanson, a Republican state senate staffer, Jim Bunn, a former state senator and one-term U.S. Representative, Micky Garus, former Dallas city councilor and Nearman himself, who received the most votes from the June 25 nominating process.

On June 10, Nearman was expelled from office by a 59-1 vote of the State House of Representatives for his role in permitting protesters to enter the State Capitol building. The Capitol had been closed to the public due to the pandemic since March 2020.

The vote came after a video emerged showing Nearman, five days before the Dec. 21 session, advising constituents how to reach him via text message and “someone” would allow them to enter the Capitol.

“When the representative was expelled from the legislature, I stayed behind. His chief of staff and I stayed there every single day, and I feel that is really important and I feel honored to be able to continue to do that,” Scharf told the commissioners from the four counties that make up the 23rd District. “My firm belief in the Legislative process and firm belief in the rule of law are principles I will never compromise. I will use those as I represent the 53,000 citizens.”

Under state law, commissioners from each of the four counties of HD 23 were tasked with selecting Nearman’s replacement. Polk County Chair Craig Pope headed the proceedings, allowing each candidate a chance to answer five questions he’d prepared.

Scharf named homelessness and government overreach during the COVID-19 pandemic as the top issues facing House District 23. Listing her strong suits, Scharf said she was staunchly both pro-life and pro-Second Amendment, adding she would “walk away” from any negotiations curtailing gun rights.

Afterwards, the commissioners each explained how they were voting. For many, including retiring Polk County Commissioner Mike Ainsworth, Nearman was not even a part of the equation of replacing himself.

“I’m not happy with the process we’re going through. Because I don’t believe that you should be here Mike. Your constituents outnumbered you 59-1 and yet the PCPs put you in here. I think that is a slap in the face of the legislature. Any one of the other four would do a wonderful job,” Ainsworth said, adding Scharf’s knowledge of both the agricultural and forestry part of the Polk County’s community was the deciding factor. “I hadn’t made my mind up until today after I heard everyone speak. I’m also going to vote for Anna. We’ve had our differences before, but I think you would do a wonderful job. You’ve been there. It was between you and John.”

However, Yamhill County Commissioner Mary Starrett said she was not there to say whether what Nearman did was right or wrong. Rather, her roll was precisely to uphold the will of the PCPs, as the voice of the people had been taken away by the Legislature’s process to quickly remove Nearman.

“Relationships with the people is the most critical part of a representatives work in the Legislature. The PCPs are the closest to the people. And the PCPs at the nominating convention chose Mike Nearman as number one, and not by a few votes, but by nearly 700 votes. If the PCPs chose him, then I said all along, I was going to with who the PCPs said was their number one choice,” Starrett.

Ainsworth’s fellow Polk County Commissioner Lyle Mordhorst also had not made up his mind until the day of the interviews.

“All of you have your strengths. For Polk County, agriculture is our number one key economic driver. To make sure our communities are what they are. With that being said, Anna gets my vote,” Mordhorst said.

Pope, as chair of the proceedings, cast his vote at the end, explaining he’d been through this process of appointing people several times, and it’s always very stressful on everybody. However, the bottom line was appointing someone who could survive the re-election at the end of the term.

“I understand this is an interim appointment. There’s an election coming. This is somebody we’re going to put into a seat to get to an election. If you’re not happy with the outcome of this process, you’ve got to get out there and rally for your candidate. That’s the American way,” Pope said. “I appreciate all that’s been said by the commissioners so far. My vote will be for Anna.”

Swanson was the only other candidate to receive a vote, which came from Benton County Commissioner Zan Augerot.

Scharf was scheduled to be sworn in at 11 a.m. Monday (July 12), becoming the 13th sitting member of the Oregon Legislature appointed to a seat.

Nearman still faces two misdemeanor counts in connection with the Dec. 21 incident. A hearing is scheduled for July 19.