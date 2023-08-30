The long-term strategic goals of Central School District were discussed in preparation for the new school year by the CSD school board Monday night during an initial work session, or “board retreat.”
A look at the last academic year shows the next one, which begins Sept. 5, is likely to hold some formidable tasks. An analysis by Trammart News of some of the performance shortfalls that surfaced toward the end of the past year suggests the months ahead will be challenging ones for the board.
Chronic absentee rates continue to creep up
In a report given this summer, the rate of chronic absenteeism in the district was shown to have ticked up to 46% from 43%. The situation seems to worsen after January, with a 5% upswing, compared with the fall term, according to a presentation by Julie Heilman, executive director of teaching and learning for CSD 13J.
In the two years since students returned in person, attendance levels have been below what they were prior to the pandemic, a trend seen across the state, according to the Oregon Department of Education.
The most recent data show that, on average, more than a third of students statewide, about 36%, were chronically absent in 2021-22. The situation was worse in the Central School District, compared with state data – CSD 13J appears to have challenges associated with low-wage earners that aren’t necessarily typical of other districts.
For example, there are higher numbers of families living in rental housing. Home ownership in Independence is only about 55%; the national average is slightly more than 60%. Also, the recent influx of home buyers to Independence has been dominated by retirees, according to both developers and housing consultants who have spoken at city council meetings this past year.
State rankings indicate that both Monmouth and Independence are high on the list of renter-occupied cities. However, in Monmouth that statistic is attributed to the hundreds of college students living as tenants in off-campus housing. In Independence it appears to be the result of lower household earnings.
The average income for Independence families is $48,886 annually, which is about $10,500 below the state median and nearly $6,000 below that of Monmouth, according to the most recent national census. Socioeconomic factors have been confirmed by numerous studies to influence school achievement gaps.
Chronic absenteeism doesn’t affect only student performance, though it’s most dramatically linked to that metric. Positive relationships with students by teachers and staff have been shown to increase both school attendance numbers and job satisfaction in personnel, but such bonds are harder to forge when educators are under pressure to maintain overall student engagement. Absences are an obstacle to this relationship-building, becoming stressful barriers for teachers, too, according to a 2022 study at the University of Chicago.
Behavioral Health is a concern for many students
School suspensions increased significantly in the 2021-22 school year. The district installed mental health counselors in every school building, a move highlighted in the annual report last year.
“We grossly underestimated the impact of the pandemic heading into last year,” was one observation in it. One recently announced district goal is to decrease the suspension rates by 25% or more in the next two years, compared to the 2020-21 school year.
On average, 40% of students in Oregon were having serious bouts of mental duress – with CSD 13J experiencing similar trends – and it impacted youth across the state, according to the Annie E. Casey Foundation, a charitable organization that tracks child health and well-being.
In Polk County, the board of commissioners repeatedly heard public health summaries that included advisories about the escalating mental-health needs of school-aged populations, with growing suicide assessments in youth as one indication. At the district, suicide-intervention planning was undertaken, as CSD 13J embarked on building school-based teams for behavioral support and intervention.
The reasons behind the plummeting mental health in K-12 largely have been speculative. But in a long narrative that took a hard look at the issue during the pandemic, the Journal of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry and Mental Health offered an explanation. They study showed that multiple stressors were contributing to the mental health declines seen in children and youth.
“There was a dangerous accumulation of risk factors for mental health problems in children and adolescents of enormous proportions: re-organization of family life, massive stress, fear of death of relatives, especially with relation to grandparents and great-grandparents, economic crisis with simultaneous loss of almost all support systems and opportunities for evasion in everyday life,” the publication stated. Additionally, the lockdowns meant limited access to health services “as well as a lack of social stabilization and control from peer groups, teachers at school, and sport activities.”
Academic progress remains a continuing challenge
Performance-strengthening measures are being undertaken. A new curriculum for reading instruction is being implemented by the district and one for improving math skills is underway, too – to help boost learning losses that occurred during the pandemic.
In the spring of 2022, state reporting showed that, generally, many students in the district at nearly all grade levels fell below the state averages.
To address this, a new form of testing for charting the overall pattern of reaching educational benchmarks has been adopted by CSD, a tool called the FastBridge Universal Screening assessment. It shows how many students aren’t meeting the established goals at various points in the school year.
During several different school visits by board members last year, the new tool was credited with establishing an important baseline for the future, as well as helping to target specific student groups in possible need of intervention. For many grades, more students were found to be below benchmarks than above them.
These periodic assessments help pinpoint improvements and decreases and provide new clarity on progress. At the end of kindergarten year in 2022, for example, more children were identified as not reaching the benchmarks in reading; in first-graders, there was a decrease in meeting benchmarks mid-year, but an uptick toward the end of the year. Several of these evaluations also showed that no regression had occurred.
In second grade, there was slight improvement from the beginning of the school year to the end of it. Third through seventh grades remained consistent throughout the year, but there were no large increases in reaching benchmarks at those grade levels. Meanwhile, eighth-graders demonstrated small but steady improvement.
As this year progresses, the FastBridge screening should help teachers and administrators obtain data on who is lagging, who is making solid gains, and who is performing at a plateau. FastBridge Learning, the parent company, describes the system as providing a diagnostic, data-gathering tool that’s a reliable and rapid means for academic monitoring.
(Trammart News is solely responsible for the content provided)
