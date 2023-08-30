CSD 13J

CSD 13J Superintendent Jennifer Kubista (seated right of the screen) briefs school board members on a policy by the Oregon Department of Education for 2023-24 in preparation for the start of school at a board retreat meeting Monday.

 Photo by Anne Scheck

The long-term strategic goals of Central School District were discussed in preparation for the new school year by the CSD school board Monday night during an initial work session, or “board retreat.”

A look at the last academic year shows the next one, which begins Sept. 5, is likely to hold some formidable tasks. An analysis by Trammart News of some of the performance shortfalls that surfaced toward the end of the past year suggests the months ahead will be challenging ones for the board.

