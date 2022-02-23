Itemizer-Observer
The Dallas School Board unanimously approved Feb. 14 sending a $28 million bond proposal to voters on the May 17 ballot.
Should voters approve the measure, the Oregon School Capital Improvement Matching Program would kick in an additional $4 million.
The proposed, combined $32 million bond measure would fund the district’s capital construction and maintenance needs for the next 10 years. It would replace the district’s expiring $17 million bond measure approved by voters in 2014.
Board chair Michael Bollman thanked everyone behind the scenes who helped get the issue to the school board.
“A lot of work has gone on quite a long time to get to this point. My compliments to the folks who volunteered, the community work, to develop a list of needs of the district. We’re hoping to accomplish these needs through this.”
If approved, the measure would finance capital projects, including, but not limited to:
- Create space for vocational, career and technical programs
- Provide upgrades, includes roofing projects, siding and plumbing
- Improve safety, including secure access at schools
- Construct and upgrade instructional space to improve student learning, support specialized programs and address student behavior
- Modernize schools, including HVAC systems for efficiency and air quality
- Upgrade technology infrastructure for equitable access by students
- Pay bond issuance costs.
While most funds from the bond would go to maintaining and updating current facilities, the facilities planning committee also proposed building an additional gym at Lacreole Middle School to expand PE activities for students.
To gauge community support for the proposed bond measure, the district hired Nelson Research. Their public survey via telephone found 60% of voters favored the proposed bond measure.
If passed, the administration would establish a citizen oversight committee to ensure proceeds are used for purposes indicated.
The bonds may be issued in multiple series with each maturing within nine years or less from issuance. The administration estimates the annual tax rate would continue at about $1.70 per $1,000 of assessed property value.
“With the future bond, we’re not projecting any tax increase,” Bollman said. “It’s important for the community to know. This is something we want to make sure to get the message out.”
