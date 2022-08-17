Itemizer-Observer
Visitors to Salem-Keizer Public Schools are barred from carrying firearms, whether concealed or not.
That was the School Board’s decision Aug. 9 by a 4-3 vote. Chair Ashley Carson Cunningham, first vice chair Maria Hinojos Pressey, second vice chair Karina Guzman Ortiz, and director Osvaldo Avila voted in favor. Directors Danielle Bethell, Satya Chandragiri, and Marty Heyen were opposed.
The vote followed many comments on both sides from the audience. Concerns about law enforcement were raised, but Superintendent Christy Perry said the police and sheriffs’ deputies were authorized to carry arms on the campuses in any case. It was noted that in most Western states, visitors to schools are not allowed to carry firearms.
In other business, the board swore in Isaac McDonald, a West Salem High School senior, as a student adviser. He was absent from the previous board meeting, at which Raylin Brennan, the other student adviser, was sworn in.
The board also approved a resolution for safe and welcoming schools, barring all forms of discrimination and harassment on the campuses. Another resolution the board approved was a commitment to equity and antiracism.
The board accepted four grants, the largest of which is a continuation grant of $7,190,287 from the Oregon Department of Education for the Oregon Head Start/Prekindergarten Program. It consists of $5,470,056 for instruction and $1,720,231 for support services.
Other grants from ODE are $51,500 from the McKinney-Vento federal program to meet the needs of youth that impact enrollment, attendance, and school success; and $25,000 from the Technical Assistance Program to cover costs relating to asbestos removal.
The smallest grant is $7,200 from Marion & Polk Early Learning Hub to provide parent education classes in English and Spanish for the Hammond Elementary School communities.
In the Spotlight on Success portion of the meeting, Principal Jennifer Neitzel of Kalapuya Elementary School honored Intel employees for providing 1,500 bags to needy students in the Bags of Hope program.
Personnel actions approved by the board include the following in the West Salem High School attendance area:
- Temporary part time: Holly Blakely and Holly Irvin, both West Salem.
- Temporary full-time: Michael Sinatra, Straub Middle School.
- First-year probation full-time: Cara Clark, West Salem High, and Emily DeYoung, Straub.
- Resignations: Robert Patterson, West Salem High.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.