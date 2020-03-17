POLK COUNTY - On March 17, Gov. Kate Brown announced an extension of statewide school closures, ordering all schools in Oregon to be closed until April 28, following the initial closures that were to last until March 31.
Following Brown's order:
Districts will provide learning support and supplemental services to students and families during the closure period, which includes meals and child care. Additionally, food delivery assistance and child care for essential health care professionals and first responders will also be available.
School districts may call on public school educators and employees to deliver limited learning and support services.
Regular employees in each school district will be paid during the closure.
The Oregon Department of Education, Oregon Health Authority, and Department of Human Services are directed to support public schools in the continuity of mental health services.
THe I-O will work to update this story as it evolves.
