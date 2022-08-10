Itemizer-Observer
Several assistant principal appointments in the West Salem High School attendance area have been announced by Salem-Keizer Public Schools.
Lindsay Goodpaster and Josh Thorp are the new assistant principals at West Salem High. Jessie Riddell is the new assistant principal at Walker Middle School. and Thorp has been a teacher and coach at Straub Middle School.
Goodpaster is an alumna of the Salem-Keizer school system, Over the past 10 years, she has been a Migrant Head Start teacher, a middle school language arts teacher, AVID elective teacher and AVID coordinator. Most recently she has been a behavior specialist at Claggett Creek Middle School. AVID (Advancement via Individual Determination) is an academic support program for grades 7 through 12.
Thorp started with the district 10 years ago as a math and AVID teacher at Straub. Recently, he has been a behavior specialist at Straub while coaching football, volleyball, wrestling, and track. He was born in Salem but grew up in Brazil and speaks fluent Portuguese.
Riddell is a graduate of the Salem-Keizer system and is moving from the same position at Sprague High School. She has been a math teacher, a behavior specialist, and a volleyball coach at the middle school and high school levels.
Other appointments involve former teachers and administrators in the West Salem attendance area. Cherice Cochrane, who has been named principal at Keizer Elementary School, has taught at Myers Elementary School.
Erin Rodriguez is moving from the assistant principal position at Straub to become assistant principal at EDGE (Enhanced Digital and Guided Education), an online learning program.
Robin Buckingham, just named assistant principal at McKay High School, was an instructional mentor at Straub for two years.
Jesse Leonard, formerly an assistant principal at Walker, has been named an MTSS principal on special assignment. MTSS (Multi-Tiered Systems of Support) deals with learning and behavioral challenges.
