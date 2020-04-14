Itemizer-Observer
POLK COUNTY — In response to Gov. Kate Brown’s extended school closure announcement on April 8, school districts around Polk County will continue to offer meal services for school-age children 18 and younger through the end of the school year.
When Gov. Brown initially closed schools on March 16, school districts responded by preparing grab-and-go breakfast and lunch meals and meal baskets.
Alex Singer, director of food services at Central School District, said, “between March 16 and April 8, we have served 15,144 children both a breakfast and a lunch for a total of 30,288 meals or an average of 841 children/1682 meals per day.”
He said there have been some changes to the meal services since the initial school closure event.
Now, adults can pick up meals without children being present if they fill out a registration form, which can be found at the meal distribution sites and online at the district website, www.central.k12.or.us.
Meals are being served at all five school sites and at 28 bus stops from 10 a.m. to noon, where meals will be handed out directly from the bus to the people at the stops.
For information on which bus stop is nearest to you, call the Transportation Department at 503-838-1621.
Additionally, people can pick up a week’s worth of meals at Talmadge Middle School if they register in advance.
“We are planning on continuing this program until the school year ends,” Singer said. “We have not yet received any guidance as to what will happen after the school year ends, but that information will be forthcoming.”
The meals are provided in the following locations:
Central School District:
Monmouth/Independence — All five school sites will have grab-and-go meals on weekdays through the end of the school year.
Brown bag breakfast and lunch will be available from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at all sites.
During this time frame students will receive enough food for breakfast and lunch.
All meals will be grab and go.
Meals will be provided at the following locations:
Ash Creek Elementary: 1360 16th St. N., Monmouth — in front of Ash Creek (bus loop).
Independence Elementary: 150 S. 4th St., Independence — northside of the building on B street (cafeteria doors).
Monmouth Elementary: 958 E. Church St., Monmouth — in front of Monmouth (bus loop).
Talmadge Middle School: 51 S. 16th St., Independence — in front of Talmadge (drop off/pick up area).
Central High School: 1530 Monmouth St., Independence — Eastside of the building by entrance to the auditorium.
Dallas School District
Dallas School District will be offering “grab and go” lunches with sandwich, fruit and veggies at five sites in Dallas on weekdays during the closure.
“We are offering meal services at five different locations in Dallas,” said Debbie MacLean, the director of fiscal services for Dallas. “Staff will be at the sites to provide bagged lunches from 12-12:30 p.m. each day, Monday through Friday.”
In the parking lot locations, a mini bus will be stationed to deliver the lunches. Meals will be provided to school-age children 18 and younger and they must be on site to receive meals.
Locations are:
Lyle Elementary: 185 SW Levens St.
Whitworth Elementary: 1151 SE Miller Ave.
Woodbridge Meadow Apartments: 288 SE Dimick St.
Academy Building (parking lot): 182 SW Academy St.
District Office (back parking lot): 111 SW Ash St.
Perrydale School District
Breakfast and lunch will be available for pickup at the school, 7445 Perrydale Road, Amity, for the duration of the school year.
“Perrydale will continue preparing food baskets for two days, Mondays and Wednesdays, each week,” said principal and athletic director Dan Dugan. “These can be picked up at the school from 8 to 10 a.m. on those days, or we can deliver to our families as well.”
The food baskets will contain an assortment of food that meet the guidelines of the food program.
“Just like during the ‘regular school day,’ we try to alternate the foods so it’s not always the same items,” Dugan said. If you need the delivery option, call 503-623-2040.
Falls City School District
Grab-n-go meals will be available for the rest of the school year at the Falls City Community Center, 320 N. Main St., from 9 to 10 a.m. Meals include both breakfast and lunch. Delivery is available, call at 503-787-3521.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.