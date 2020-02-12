Itemizer-Observer report
PORTLAND — Feb. 19 is School Exclusion Day, and the Oregon Immunization Program reminds parents that children will not be able to attend school or child care starting that day if their records on file show missing immunizations.
Under state law, all children in public and private schools, preschools, Head Start and certified child care facilities must have up-to-date documentation on their immunizations or have an exemption.
If a child’s school and child care vaccination records are not up to date on Feb. 19, the child will be sent home. Parents seeking immunizations for their children should contact their health care provider or local health department, or call 211Info — just dial 211 or go to 211info.org. No one can be turned away from a local health department because of the inability to pay for required vaccines. Many pharmacists can immunize children age 7 and older; contact your neighborhood pharmacy for details.
Additional information on school immunizations can be found at the Immunization Program website.
