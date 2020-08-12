Itemizer-Observer

DALLAS — The Oregon State Legislature began its special session to address budget shortfalls due to the COVID-19 pandemic on Monday.

Updates coming from Salem indicate that school funding will be largely left unscathed, said Debbie MacLean, Dallas School District director of fiscal services.

“The message that we’ve been getting is that we should expect two things: The legislature will take actions necessary to keep the $9 billion state school fund whole for the remainder of the 2019-21 biennium,” MacLean said. “They are going to do that through a combination of reductions, none of which are great for anyone.”

The amount Dallas receives from the state school fund is based on enrollment, which was frozen at the number of students Dallas had last year before school was closed. Any change in the enrollment for the new school year could adjust the funding the district receives, MacLean said.

“We’re probably more uncertain than ever about enrollment because we can’t do anything in the normal fashion,” she said.

The second item the Legislature will address three more components to school funding: a statewide initiative (Measure 98), the state’s early learning initiative and the Student Investment Account.

MacLean said the first two are expected to be fully funded, but the Student Investment Account, which is paid for with the corporate activity tax, will only receive about a third of the revenue originally expected.

District approved plans for the full amount last spring, and Dallas’ was $2,351,000. MacLean said now the district should expect $776,000.

MacLean added that the grant the schools receive to help offset the cost for educating students with high needs will also be fully funded.

Federal assistance is on the way as well with the CARES Act providing Dallas $583,932, which is required to be shared with charter schools and private schools within the district.

The state received more assistance, $28 million, given to Gov. Kate Brown to distribute at her discretion. Brown chose to direct it to schools for help with distance learning costs. Dallas will receive $147,553.

“That will be mostly for technology needs, hot spots to provide equitable access for students who don’t have internet,” MacLean said.