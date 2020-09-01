Support offered for first-generation college students

SALEM — Chemeketa Community College has been awarded $3,029,635 in grant funding for five years of the Federal Department of Education TRIO program. TRIO supports first-generation, low income students by providing individualized advising, tutoring, career and transfer counseling, as well as financial support including free textbooks.

The program supports students to complete their first two years of college leading to their transfer to four year universities.

“Our goal is that every student completes their transfer degree and goes on to complete a bachelor’s degree with the skills and knowledge to pursue the career of their choice,” said Chemeketa TRIO Director Angela Archer.

Students who are interested in the program need to apply for it. Once admitted, students will receive evidence-based support including individualized academic advising, personal and career counseling, assistance with scholarship and FAFSA (federal student aid) applications, orientation, first-year experience courses, one-on-one counseling and advising, college and financial assistance.

Student beginning fall term are invited to apply now. For more information:contact TRIO at 503-315-4293 to learn more.”

Chemeketa receives agricultural grant

SALEM — The National Institute of Food and Agriculture (NIFA) announced an investment of $4.8 million to support 12 projects that will offer workforce training by community colleges, one at Chemeketa Community College.

These awards are made possible through the Agricultural and Food Research Initiative’s (AFRI) Agricultural Workforce Training program priority area.

“Community colleges provide substantial workforce development throughout the nation,” said NIFA Director Scott Angle. “These awards will lead to workers earning a two-year degree or an industry-accepted credential, which will open better job opportunities in the food and agricultural sector.”

Chemeketa’s award is $273,295 which will be used for the following:

* Enhancing Agricultural Literacy and Workforce Training grants for in-service training of K-14 educators

* Developing pathways grants for supporting students with technical and leadership skills

* Research.

Chemeketa’s Woody Ornamentals Demonstration and Learning Lab (WODLL) will enable the Horticulture Program to further workforce development and education at Chemeketa Community College by demonstrating within a ½-acre plot of the 5-acre Agricultural Complex, the production systems used in Oregon to produce woody ornamental plants. In addition to the WODLL, this project will also develop an irrigation certificate and a new nursery apprenticeship program designed to provide opportunities for incoming and current nursery professionals looking for workforce training.

Seven earn degrees from online WGU

SALT LAKE CITY – Seven local residents have earned a degree from Western Governors University (WGU). The online, nonprofit university has graduated over 190,000 students from across the country since its inception in 1997.

Degree recipients are:

Austin Wilhoit, of Dallas, received a Master of Education, Learning and Technology

Heather King, of Dallas, received a Bachelor of Science, Nursing

Samantha Nicholls, of Dallas,received a Bachelor of Science, Nursing

Denise Ziak, of Independence, received a Master of Science, Nursing - Leadership and Management (RN to MSN)

Audrianna Miller, of Monmouth, received a Master of Science, Curriculum and Instruction

Star North, of Monmouth, received a Bachelor of Science, Business Management

Lounette Baker, of Sheridan, received a Master of Science, Special Education

WGU has recognized 7,734 undergraduate and 5,254 graduate degree recipients who have completed their degrees since April 1, 2020. Their areas of study include business, K-12 education, information technology, and health professions, including nursing.

Bucklin-Larson named to UMass dean’s list

LOWELL, Mass. — Duncan Bucklin-Larson, of Dallas, has been recognized for achieving academic distinction at the University of Massachusetts Lowell.

Bucklin-Larson, majoring in English, was named to the dean’s list at UMass Lowell for the spring 2020 semester.

UMass Lowell is a national research university located on a high-energy campus in the heart of a global community. The university offers its more than 18,000 students bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees in business, education, engineering, fine arts, health, humanities, sciences and social sciences.