Central Lions Club Presents Scholarships

The Central Lions Club of Monmouth and Independence awarded three $500 scholarships to members of the Central High School Class of 2020 this year. Criteria included leadership, volunteerism, and academic achievements.

Because the Lions’ motto is “We Serve,” emphasis was placed on student essays that addressed what service means to the graduate and what he or she can do to serve.

Central Lions Club scholarships were presented to Melanie Meador and Chayann Partain. The Central Lions Carol Cable scholarship was presented to Dalia Rebolledo-Hernandez.

Dressel graduates from Whitworth

SPOKANE, Wash. — Elizabeth Dressel, of Dallas, earned a Bachelor of Science, in health science, cum laude, from the Whitworth University.

Located in Spokane, Wash., Whitworth is a private, liberal arts university affiliated with the Presbyterian Church. The university, which has an enrollment of more than 3,000 students, offers more than 100 undergraduate and graduate degree programs.