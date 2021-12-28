School notes
Manzi makes Union University’s President’s List
MONMOUTH — Jason Manzi, of Monmouth, was one of 342 students named to Union University President’s List for the fall 2021 semester. The President’s List includes full-time students who achieve a 4.0 grade point average on a four-point scale.
Founded in 1823 and affiliated with the Tennessee Baptist Convention, Union University is characterized by quality Christ-centered teaching and learning. Union offers liberal arts training in more than 100 majors and programs of study along with professional programs in business, education and nursing.
Lawlis on Dean’s List at University of Maryland
ADELPHI, Maryland — Jeffrey Lawlis of Grand Ronde was named to the Dean’s List for the fall semester at University of Maryland Global Campus.
To be eligible for the honor, a student must complete at least six credits during the term, earned a grade point average of at least 3.5 for the term, and maintained a cumulative GPA of 3.5 at UMGC.
Local OSU students make honor roll
CORVALLIS — Names of students who have made the Scholastic Honor Roll Fall 2021 have been announced by Oregon State University.
A total of 8,043 students earned a B-plus (3.5) or better to make the listing. To be on the Honor Roll, students must carry at least 12 graded hours of course work. Students from Polk County on the Honor Roll included:
Dallas
Allison B. Abel, sophomore, psychology; Ian E. Baer, senior, biology; Sarah M. Baer, sophomore, architectural engineering; Paige S. Bowler, junior, pre-communication; Ty W. Brewen, senior, mechanical engineering; Rachel P. Ewing, senior, animal sciences; Alessandro J. Giuliani, freshman, general engineering; Sy B. Graber, freshman, general engineering; Madelyn R. Kennedy, junior, kinesiology; Logan M. Kumnick, sophomore, biology; Hannah G. Locke, senior, kinesiology; Dakota Napierkowski, senior, sociology; Jason R. Racine, post-baccalaureate, food science and technology; Jailene Rodriguez, senior, human development and family science; Alyssa R. Schaecher, senior, agricultural sciences; Natalia E. Schilling, senior, civil engineering; Aaron J. Schomus, freshman, biology; Isaac S. Short, senior, chemical engineering; Leanne M. Sleeper, junior, animal sciences; Zachary D. Watson, senior, mechanical engineering; and Rhand S. Wood, junior, biochemistry & molecular biology.
Grand Ronde
Tanner Onstot, junior, fisheries & wildlife sciences.
Independence
Hans Brown, senior, bioengineering; Andrew K. Byres, senior, finance; Moises I. Falcon, sophomore, computer science; Eduardo E. Gonzalez, junior, computer science; Catherine A. Hampton, sophomore, business administration; Melanie A. Meador, junior, animal sciences; Matthew J. Newton, senior, business administration; Diana R. Nye, junior, biohealth sciences; Sebastian E. Perfecto, sophomore, business administration; Riley K. Stonebrink, freshman, environmental sciences; and Enrique E. Vega, sophomore, general engineering.
Monmouth
Clayton S. Amerman, freshman, general engineering; Courtney N. Bain, freshman, university exploratory studies; Taylor R. Buccello, senior, biology; Caleb T. Centanni, senior, music; Evallynn L. Foshay, junior, biology; Alexandra E. Gregg, senior, geography & geospatial science; Melanie K. Harrington, junior, liberal studies; AnneMarie V. Hasbrook, senior, bioengineering; Anna Law, junior, animal sciences; David R. Leep, sophomore, nuclear engineering; Owen P. Lemaster, freshman, general engineering; Johnny X. Li, freshman, general engineering; Sydney M. Nash, sophomore, bioengineering; Vaughn A. Okeeffe, freshman, general engineering; Jordon Padilla, freshman, general engineering; Shun M. Talmadge, senior, creative writing; Elizabeth D. Thomas, sophomore, agricultural sciences; Mayra Trujillo, senior, marketing; and Emmitt B. White, junior, economics.
Linfield announces nursing graduates
MCMINNVILLE — The Linfield University-Good Samaritan School of Nursing honored its newest graduating class in its December 2021 Hooding and Pinning Ceremony on Dec. 17. Congratulations to these local students, all earning their bachelor of science in nursing:
Emily Dunmire of Dallas
Emily Rice of Independence
Karlee Soto of Independence
Linfield University is an independent, nonprofit university with campuses in McMinnville and Portland.
