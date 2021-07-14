Dallas Community Foundation offers scholarships

DALLAS — Dallas Community Foundation is currently accepting applications for the 2021 Stuart Olson Memorial Culinary and Viticulture Scholarship. This scholarship was established by Ray and Bonnie Olson in honor of their son Stuart. Thanks to the generous contributions of family and friends from across the country, his legacy will live on, helping those who want to pursue a career in viticulture or culinary arts.

Eligible scholarship recipients include current and past graduates of Dallas High School, and current Dallas residents committed to enroll in a post-secondary degree program in viticulture or culinary arts.

Applications are available through the Dallas Community Foundation, email mia@dallascommunityfoundation.com, call or text 503-798-7847 for more information.

The application deadline is August 1, 2021.

Dallas Community Foundation announces recipients

DALLAS — The Dallas Community Foundation is pleased to announce scholarship awards for 2021. The Foundation administers a total of 15 scholarship funds. Thanks to the generosity of donors, 24 students received scholarships totaling over $40,000 to pursue their post-secondary education.

2021 Scholarship Recipients:

American Legion – Wyatt Button

Arvidson – Wyatt Button

Charlie Bair Memorial – Kadin Thorsted

Karen Barnard Memorial Nursing – Ana Garus, Emma Classen, EmmaMae Johnson

Jeremy Buller Memorial –Joseph Sutton

Dallas Community Foundation – Ruby Earhart, Havalah Gaither-Lyell, AnneMarie Johnson, Faith Martin-Bail, Benjamin Nelson, Emma Smith, Victoria Woolner

Dallas Rotary/Morrison Academic – Jayden Darrington, AnneMarie Johnson, Olivia Molina, Hadley Nelson

Dallas Rotary/Morrison Vocational – Kadin Thorsted

Department of Forestry – Aaron Schomus, Victoria Woolner

Beatrice Gallaspy – Hadley Nelson, Bianca Parsons, Ellison Schilling, Aaron Schomus

Chester B. and Jeanne R. Healy – Bianca Parsons, Aaron Schomus

Hank and Wanona Kliever Memorial – Aaron Schomus

Piering Family – Hayley Johnson

Paul Olliff Memorial Math- Toby Ruston

Rochambeau – Nahla Hamilton, Toby Ruston

Helen M. Smith – Christopher Hankland, Ellison Schilling

Stuart Olson Memorial Culinary and Viticulture – Morgan Dippel