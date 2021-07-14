Dallas Community Foundation offers scholarships
DALLAS — Dallas Community Foundation is currently accepting applications for the 2021 Stuart Olson Memorial Culinary and Viticulture Scholarship. This scholarship was established by Ray and Bonnie Olson in honor of their son Stuart. Thanks to the generous contributions of family and friends from across the country, his legacy will live on, helping those who want to pursue a career in viticulture or culinary arts.
Eligible scholarship recipients include current and past graduates of Dallas High School, and current Dallas residents committed to enroll in a post-secondary degree program in viticulture or culinary arts.
Applications are available through the Dallas Community Foundation, email mia@dallascommunityfoundation.com, call or text 503-798-7847 for more information.
The application deadline is August 1, 2021.
Dallas Community Foundation announces recipients
DALLAS — The Dallas Community Foundation is pleased to announce scholarship awards for 2021. The Foundation administers a total of 15 scholarship funds. Thanks to the generosity of donors, 24 students received scholarships totaling over $40,000 to pursue their post-secondary education.
2021 Scholarship Recipients:
American Legion – Wyatt Button
Arvidson – Wyatt Button
Charlie Bair Memorial – Kadin Thorsted
Karen Barnard Memorial Nursing – Ana Garus, Emma Classen, EmmaMae Johnson
Jeremy Buller Memorial –Joseph Sutton
Dallas Community Foundation – Ruby Earhart, Havalah Gaither-Lyell, AnneMarie Johnson, Faith Martin-Bail, Benjamin Nelson, Emma Smith, Victoria Woolner
Dallas Rotary/Morrison Academic – Jayden Darrington, AnneMarie Johnson, Olivia Molina, Hadley Nelson
Dallas Rotary/Morrison Vocational – Kadin Thorsted
Department of Forestry – Aaron Schomus, Victoria Woolner
Beatrice Gallaspy – Hadley Nelson, Bianca Parsons, Ellison Schilling, Aaron Schomus
Chester B. and Jeanne R. Healy – Bianca Parsons, Aaron Schomus
Hank and Wanona Kliever Memorial – Aaron Schomus
Piering Family – Hayley Johnson
Paul Olliff Memorial Math- Toby Ruston
Rochambeau – Nahla Hamilton, Toby Ruston
Helen M. Smith – Christopher Hankland, Ellison Schilling
Stuart Olson Memorial Culinary and Viticulture – Morgan Dippel
