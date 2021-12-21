POLK COUNTY — Schools locally and across the country had to deal with social-media based threats of violence.
With no credible original sources, the Central School District was forced to take seriously rumors on TikTok “threatening violence at every school in America on Friday, Dec. 17.”
In a letter to parents last Friday, the administration alerted the community to social media concerns impacting schools nationally over the TikTok trend threatening violence.
“We have not received threats at any of our schools; however, we take all incidents such as this seriously, and have engaged our police partners,” Superintendent Jennifer Kubista wrote.
Dallas School District Superintendent Andy Bellando sent a similar letter to parents and students on Friday, saying that threats were made to Dallas High School and LaCreole Middle School. He said, although police determined there was no credible threat, Dallas Police Department posted more officers at the schools.
“I want you to know that we became aware of a vague threat made on social media against Dallas High School and LaCreole Middle School today,” Bellando wrote.“The message contained no detailed information and was shared with the Dallas Police Department immediately. Additional investigation indicates this is not a credible threat and is the same being received by other schools in Oregon and across the country. We believe this is a concerted effort through social media on a large scale to disrupt schools nationwide which challenges users to make threats of violence for Friday, Dec. 17. An internet search of “December 17 School Threats” produces hundreds of similar reports experienced from school districts.”
Kubista said the district has developed comprehensive safety plans at the CSD schools, providing a safe learning environment. These safety protocols include routine drills for fire, earthquakes, natural disasters, and the prevention of and response to active violence.
“Our staff have had training and always report any suspicious activity or incidents. Law enforcement and the district will continue to monitor the situation. The district, in coordination with law enforcement, will update our communities if there are any concerns to communicate,” Kubista wrote.
Bellando asked that people report any threats they believe to be credible, but not to repost the TikTok challenge.
“If you know of any specific threats or witness any suspicious activity related to our schools, please contact law enforcement and school administration immediately,” Bellando wrote.
Threats to Dallas schools can be reported to the district office at 503-623-5594 or Dallas Police Department at 503-831-3516.
Those with concerns about Central schools or information to share about this or any other situation that affects school safety, contact the district office at 503-606-2201.
For threats against any school, contact the 24-hour Safe Oregon Hotline at 1-844-472-3367 or tip@safeoregon.com. This hotline also has an online reporting form which can be found at https://app.safeoregon.com.
“We have amazing students, staff, families, and community members who continue to learn, grow, live, work, and lead together,” Kubista added. “While this is a national social media concern, we feel fortunate to live in such a strong community. We are grateful for our amazing partnerships with Independence and Monmouth police departments, as well as with all of our families, students and staff.”
