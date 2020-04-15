Itemizer-Observer
POLK COUNTY — Oregon school districts learned last week that in-person instruction has ended for the 2019-2020 school year.
The Oregon Department of Education directed them to complete the school year with Distance Learning for All, leaving the details of what that looks like to individual districts.
For Central School District, distance learning will be a mix of paper packets mailed to students and online learning.
“Today’s news was difficult to hear, but I know our students, staff, and community are strong and resilient as we work through these unprecedented times,” said Jennifer Kubista, Central School District Superintendent in a letter to families in the district. “We will continue to reach out to students and families to support them socially and emotionally, as well as through student meals, while we continue moving forward with our Distance Learning for All plan.”
Leaders from the teachers and classified staff unions have been involved with district decisions navigating changes in direction from the state, Kubista said.
“None of us expected the school year to turn out like this,” said Adrienne Gault, Central Education Association president and Talmadge Middle School teacher. “It is challenging for everyone involved. Teachers want to connect with their students in order to help them with all of the uncertainty and further their learning as best as we can. We will be doing that differently from now through June.”
The Central School District purchased service from mobile hotspots through the Northwest Regional Education Service District, said Cec Koontz, CSD business manager.
It will be paid for out of the general fund, she said.
“It’s about $10,000 for service that should carry us through the next several months,” Koontz said. “The hotspots should arrive by mid-month. A few are fixed and we anticipate setting them up at places where we can safely gather a few children at a time. For example, partnering with Polk County Fire to use their ‘rural’ stations that have big bays where we can set up tables.”
Others can be mounted on buses and deployed to different neighborhoods, she said.
“All ‘extra’ expenses are being tracked separately for potential future reimbursement,” Koontz said. “The district is unlikely to be able to pay for hotspot service for students as a regular expense. However, this will definitely kick up the conversations statewide and nationwide about inequities in access.”
Schools are being directed to pay all staff and keep them working, either remotely or in person, Koontz said, unless they have qualifying COVID-related reasons to be off.
“Those salaries and benefits have been budgeted for, and funded through this year,” Koontz said. “Schools are paid based on enrollment and attendance and 77 percent of our general fund revenue comes from state income tax and lottery funds.”
She said 83 percent of the district’s budget goes to salaries, taxes and benefits.
“Changes in enrollment and the state’s ability to collect income taxes definitely could affect our ability to maintain staffing in the long-term,” Koontz said.
Dallas School District will work with students to complete classes, whether students have access to online resources or not, said Interim Superintendent Andy Bellando in a letter to students and parents.
“Please know we do not expect it to look like the school days we had only a handful of weeks ago. Students engaging in distance learning will have access to appropriate educational materials and receive ongoing interaction with their teacher(s),” Bellando said. “Distance learning includes multiple forms of communication and blended learning strategies. It is important to note that distance learning is not just digital or online learning. Schools are contacting families to share details of their distance learning plans, schedules, etc. by Monday.”
The district gave out Chromebooks to students who needed them on Thursday and Friday of last week, and is working to local broadband companies to expand public access to Wi-Fi.
“I continue to ask for your patience as we adapt to this ever changing need. While there is a lot to consider, I commit to keeping focused on our care for students and creating the personal connections that are required right now,” Bellando said. “I also commit to providing these updates to you as they become available.”
Falls City teachers have been connecting with students using every kind of technology available, said Superintendent Art Houghtaling.
“We have been using apps like Zoom, Google classroom, Remind, and good old fashion phone calls. In addition, we have been putting together packets for students and delivering them to homes or mailing things to them.”
Like in other districts, students have been checking out devices to use at home. The district has applied for a grant to purchase laptops for students who don’t have access to the internet.
Perrydale School has added a website as a portal for students to find access to teacher websites and class materials.
“We understand that this is a drastic change to what students and their families have come accustomed to for education,” said Superintendent Eric Milburn. “As we embark on this journey to provide a unique learning opportunity for the students, your support and patience will be greatly appreciated. We are all in this together.”
