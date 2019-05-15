INDEPENDENCE — Jacob Luty upheld his Scout oath “to help other people at all times” as he and his team made sure their neighbors, near and far, were prepared in the event of an emergency.

Luty, 17, worked on his Eagle Scout project on May 3 to inventory and restock emergency preparedness kits for Partnerships in Community Living Inc.

PCL, based in Monmouth, is a private nonprofit organization that provides residential and employment services to individuals with developmental disabilities in Polk, Marion, Benton, Josephine and Linn counties.

That’s a large area to cover, and Luty needed to update about 90 kits.

he was able to coordinate with PCL during their quarterly staff meeting at the Polk County Fairgrounds.

He set up a workstation outside the building where the meeting was being held.

As PCL staffers arrived, they dropped their kits off with Luty and his crew.

“The date worked out well,” Luty said.

Luty is a junior at Central High School, and there was no school that Friday.

Luty supervised about 15 friends, Scouts and other volunteers as they checked the boxes.

“PCL has taken good strides toward preparedness in the 90 homes they host residents,” said Jason Luty, Jacob’s father and assistant Scoutmaster for Troop 38. “(They were) looking for some additional assistance in shoring up their capabilities. They have partnered with (Jacob) to clean up their existing program and add to their disaster management capabilities and supplies.”

Supplies included food, water, glow sticks, duct tape and Sharpies.

They had to work quickly. They started at 9:30 a.m. and had to be done by 12:30 p.m. when the PCL meeting was over.

Luty has been in Scouts since he was in first grade.

After this project, he has two more merit badges to earn – citizenship in the community and emergency preparedness.

No, this project can’t count toward that second badge.

“I’m going to build a kit for my family,” he said.

Since he already has one that his father built, Jacob will build one for his grandmother.

He plans to stay in the troop until he ages out, then maybe train as an adult leader.