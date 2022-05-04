Itemizer-Observer
Kristin Taylor started her aviation expedition in a program called the Junior Eagles, where pilots from the Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) fly youth in their airplanes in hopes that it will drive their interest in aviation.
For the past four years, Taylor has been working on airplanes, not just fixing them, but building them, and she is teaching others. After her first flight, Taylor’s interest in aviation landed her a license to fly gliders. Now she is working on her powered pilot’s license. But obtaining her pilot’s license is just a part of her story in her dream to be the next air explorer.
Taylor said her role in the program is to mentor the teenagers who come through to build the aircraft, with anywhere between eight and 12 working on the plane at any given time. When the aircraft is done, it will take to the skies, a tremendous feat for these teenagers, whose ages range from 14-18 years old.
“Building a toolbox,” Taylor explained, “is the first step to building the airplane, which introduces the young teens to working with metal, rivets, and tools, along with following plans that are crucial when working on the actual aircraft.
“The first project is basic metal fabrication skills. They are learning. These kids were lucky not to use solid rivets. I had to cut metal through the rivets. These are the basic skills that you will need for this project. Then if we have enough kids, another project is to build a 2-foot section of the wing that they have to cut the rivets out. I did not do one of those because there were not enough kids when I started, so they threw me right into building the airplane,” Taylor said.
Out of all the kids who work on airplanes, Taylor is the most experienced. She has been building aircraft for about four years, starting with how most teenagers begin the program. She started by making a toolbox.
“I have been working on airplanes here for about four years. I am at the mentor level. My brother just started, so he has his training wheels on still. We split up what we have been doing for this project into four groups,” Taylor said, “One of my projects last week was focusing solely on the tail feathers, and then one of the guys was focusing on getting the rivets putting them on the tail. Then we split the kids off based on what their skills are and what they know.”
Bruce Patton is one of the tech counselors who supervise the teenagers. He said it is a slight learning curve, so that is why they start with the toolbox.
“Their parents sign them up for the program, and they come in, most not knowing a screwdriver from the hammer, and we teach them,” Patton said.
The toolbox kit comes from the same factory as the aircraft itself. It introduces them to everything they need to know about building a metal airplane.
The airplane is an RV-12 from Aurora, Oregon, a light-sport aircraft, where about 1,000 are currently flying, with another 2,000 under construction worldwide, and about 90 finished as teen builds. According to Patton, all the holes are pre-punched, and all the parts are precut, so it is a complex assembly job, but anybody can do it.
The job takes between one and a half years to two years to complete.
“It’s not a model airplane, it’s complex. All these pieces come in flat boxes like the wing are just loose in boxes, they learn how to dimple for rivets or not dimple for rivets and read plans. The plans are amazing. The kids have a good time, and if they don’t, they don’t come back. Or if they turn into problems, we ask them to leave, but some have turned into pilots,” Patton said. “This chapter of the EAA is one of the biggest chapters and of course, we have a hell of a facility, they (The EAA) give us scholarships to award to the kids. Which some have used to get their pilot’s license.”
The RV-12 was a donation from an EAA chapter member who moved. He tried to sell it but could not, so he donated it to the EAA in Independence.
“Just about all of the tools in the shop were donated. The airplane was donated and sold to a guy who lives in Michigan, but he wants us to build it. He wrote a $48,000 check for all the avionics that will be here in about a month. We will make a little profit from it,” Patton said. “The factory makes ready-to-fly airplanes, but they are about $140,000, and he will get this one for under $100,000, and it will have every bell and whistle invented for this airplane. It is a win-win-win situation for everybody. The kids get the experience, the EAA gets a profit, and the buyer gets a great price.”
According to Patton, the plane was supposed to be airworthy a year ago, but COVID got in the way. He estimates that the aircraft will be ready by the end of summer. It needs the avionics installed along with the finish of the build. The new owner also needs to pick the color scheme; the engine is ready. It just needs the prop. The wings come off because the plane was designed to be towed with a trailer. The airplane weighs about 1,200 pounds; it goes about 130 MPH and can travel about 890 miles.
“One of this chapter’s primary goals is to get kids into aviation,” Patton said.
The free program is open to teenagers from 14 to 18. The hangar is located at Independence Airport, and they work on the plane every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. with lunch. Parents can contact Al Cleveland at amcleveland32@gmail.com or stop by 4803 Airport Road if they are interested in signing their kids up for the project.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.