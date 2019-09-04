UPDATE: The Polk County Sheriff's Office announced it recovered the body of Tracy Allen on Tuesday at about 6 p.m. Allen was located just north of the Buena Vista Ferry, in the same area she was last seen.

Her body was found under the swift water at the base of a log jam, according to police.

The sheriff's office was assisted by Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office Water Rescue Team and the Benton County Sheriff’s Office.

"The recovery effort took over eight hours to complete," said the PCSO press release. "Aboard two boats, crews worked through the forceful current and cut through multiple logs and root systems to free Mrs. Allen, who had been snagged by tree roots and forced underwater, even while wearing a life jacket."

Allen's family has been notified, police said.

"Our thoughts are with the family and while tragic, we are honored to have helped return Mrs. Allen to her family," the release said.

--

The search for Tracy Allen, 37, of Vancouver, Wash., is scheduled to resume Sunday morning.

At approximately 2:35 p.m. on Aug. 31, a water rescue call came in to the Willamette Valley Communications Center concerning a party of friends that were floating the Willamette River near river mile 105, just downstream from Buena Vista Park in Polk County, south of Independence.

Information was that float tubes tied together and occupied by three adult females overturned after running into a large root ball snag situated a short distance off the west shore of Wells Island.

Two of the women were able to get to shallow water and scramble to shore on the island but the third woman was not seen again after going into the water.

Two adult men with the party were able to unhook their tubes prior to reaching the snag and were able to avoid it.

They made it to the Polk County shoreline without incident.

An extensive search was conducted by multiple agencies to include boats from Polk County Sheriff’s Office, Albany Fire Department, Benton County Sheriff’s Office, Marion County Sheriff’s Office and Oregon State Parks.

In addition, the Benton County Sheriff’s Office was able to deploy both a drone to search overhead and side scan sonar while ground searchers from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue unit and Polk County deputies searched along the west riverbank.

Albany Fire personnel were able to utilize personal watercraft to retrieve the two women from the island and advised that the strong current in the area actually overturned their watercraft.

Fortunately no one was injured and the two women on shore were rescued and transported back to the park in Buena Vista.

Searchers continued with their efforts until nightfall, joined shortly before dark by a helicopter from REACH Air Medical Services that over flew the area.

Search efforts were unsuccessful. Allen was visiting friends in the area and they decided to take a float on the river. Allen, who knew how to swim, was wearing a life jacket at the time of her disappearance but as previously indicated the current in the area was quite strong and treacherous debris from trees littered the area.