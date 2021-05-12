Itemizer-Observer

INDEPENENCE — As the Osprey Turns soap opera has taken a mysterious plot twist early into its second season on Independence Close Circuit TV programming.

On May 3, IT Manager Jason Kisler posted on the live YouTube page an update that the star of the show, Olga, has not been seen in the nest since 4 p.m. April 26.

“We checked with the local raptor rescue and they had not received an injured female osprey,” Kisler wrote. “Since she was very near time to lay eggs, it was highly unlikely that she would choose to abandon her nest. She would not have laid them elsewhere.”

The disappearance came after Olga had apparently chosen a mate, which the City of Independence held a naming contest. But before the watching community could get used to Oscar, Olga had sent him to the curb and set her sites on another suitor.

Then she disappeared. Speculation among watchers ran wild, from she moved to another nest to she succumbed to another predator.

Kisler said one of the leading scholars of ospreys, Dr. Rob Bierregaard, wisely comforted watchers at a nest in Maine that was devastated by predators: “Remember that nature is not cruel. Being cruel implies intent to harm someone or something just to do harm. Nature is unforgiving, harsh, and often random. But it’s not cruel,” Bierregaard wrote.

Richard Bunse, one of Independence’s long-time osprey watchers, said: “This nest is prime real estate.”

His message was the community will, no doubt, see a new female try to attract a mate and make this nest her own starting next spring.

Kisler reminded viewers to not let their spirits get down.

“While we are all disappointed, keep your eyes on the skies for the many other birds in what has been named a prime birding spot here by the RiverTrust Ospreys,” Kisler wrote. “The Independence Hotel, Pacific Power and the City of Independence enjoy a great partnership that will continue to provide access to the beautiful views and activity along the Willamette River in Independence.”

He added viewers can even expect upgrades for season three in 2022.

“We will be working on adding sound to the live feed for next year along with other enhancements so that residents can continue to experience nature in our own backyard,” Kisler said.