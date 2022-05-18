Hey Bird Enthusiasts! We have an event for you!
Due to popular demand, the Polk Soil & Water Conservation District has added a second Bird Walk to the Events Calendar from 9-11 a.m. June 18. This is a free event at Cornerstone, their 87-acre conservation easement in northcentral Polk County. The walk will be guided by Harry Fuller, author and member of the Salem Audubon Society.
Registration is required and limited. For more event details and find out how to register, go to www.polkswcd.com/district-and-community-events.html.
