DALLAS — Senator Brian Boquist, of District 12-Dallas, intends to file a complaint with the offices of the Oregon State Police and Polk County District Attorney Aaron Felton over an incident involving his son and arresting deputies from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

Boquist’s complaint follows the arrest of his son William Boquist early Sunday morning for driving under the influence of an intoxicant. In a public records request to the PCSO, Boquist is seeking the body cam footage from the incident. In it, Boquist also disputes the events as detailed in the official report, including identifying himself as a state senator and being unhappy with the incident.

“I look forward to getting the audio and video cams as my political position was never mentioned in any manner what-so-ever,” Boquist said in a statement to The Itemizer-Observer. “I look forward to the ‘unhappy’ and ‘state senator’ proof as does not exist.”

Boquist served two terms as State Representative in House District 23 and is now in his fourth term as State Senator in rural District 12, which is comprised of House Districts 23 and 24.

According to PCSO reports, their dispatch received a driving complaint at 11:52 p.m. Saturday, regarding a white Ford Mustang that was unable to maintain its lane repeatedly. The witness followed the vehicle as it returned to the 17000 block of Butler Hill Road. The witness observed the driver turn off onto Butler Hill Road, according to the report.

A PCSO deputy arrived minutes later, according to the report, locating the suspect’s vehicle at the registered owner’s residence, and observed William Boquist exit the driver seat.

According to the responding deputy, William Boquist exhibited indicators of impairment and consented to a field sobriety test, which he performed poorly on. He was arrested at 1:08 a.m. Sunday and recorded a 0.13% blood alcohol content at the Polk County Jail.

He was cited and released outside to the care of his father, Sen. Brian Boquist.

According to the report, Senator Boquist said he was unhappy with the officer and deputy and advised he would be reporting them to the State Police and District Attorney Felton.

Boquist said in his statement to the I-O that the newspaper’s inquiry into the incident and Sheriff Mark Garton’s handling of it were “politically motivated.”

“The Sheriff and you apparently have made something political out of something that regards an adult son,” Boquist wrote. “Just like the media has tried to make the death of another son political, which is disgusting.”

In his public records request, Brian Boquist said he was “not aware of anyone identifying me as State Senator in any manner what-so-ever when your Deputies came through two gates on to my private property. My first knowledge of their presence is of a person walking around outside our little house with a flashlight on our security camera. None of your vehicles had police lights on nor did your deputies bother to knock on our door to announce themselves, regardless of their intent as one wandering around our property. You and your deputies are fully aware of the prowler and property theft reports on our property.”

Brian Boquist further explained his brief interaction with deputies was short, polite and courteous.

“I was in the doorway of our home when your deputies were getting ready to leave the property. It is one of your deputies who posed questions he said out of curiosity. So, let’s have your agency’s cam and audio tapes as well. Let’s have the quotes below.”

Garton confirmed receiving Boquist’s public records request and his intent to contact OSP and Felton, but Boquist didn’t specifically say why. Garton added he didn’t think he would be able to comply with the request as it’s related to a criminal investigation.

“I think his idea of politically motivated is for us calling him Senator Boquist,” Garton told the Itemizer-Observer. “I looked at the video footage and I didn’t hear him ever identify himself, but the deputies know who he is and it’s likely a respect thing to call him by his title.”