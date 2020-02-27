FALLS CITY – U.S. Sen. Jeff Merkley spoke to a standing-room only crowd at the Falls City Community Center on Feb. 19, taking questions about topics from rural broadband expansion to how to reintroduce civility into politics.
The stop was one in the senator’s effort to visit every county in the state each year.
Broadband to rural areas
Marylin Morton, an Independence City Councilor and employees of local internet service provider Minet, asked how broadband service could be expanded to places like Falls City.
Merkley said he was part of securing more than $1.5 billion in grant funding over the last three years through a program called ReConnect to pay for establishing broadband in rural areas. He said only one partnership in Oregon, representing three counties, has successfully applied for the funding.
The application process is complicated but there’s still $1 billion available for others to organize, he said.
“The bottom line is, the way to do it, is to work with experts in our community or folks who happen to be working for Minet, or whichever group makes sense to you, and apply for a ReConnect grant,” Merkley said.
Partisanship and civility
A Perrydale resident asked how citizens and lawmakers alike could introduce more civility into politics.
“Is there anything in our future that you can see that we can do, or that you can do, to bring us out of our holes and a little closer to conversing with each other?” she asked.
He gave examples of what he called working in the “Oregon way.” He said he followed the example set my follow U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden by hosting town halls in every county of Oregon every year.
“The first thing I think about that is I wish that every legislator across America was required to hold town halls. Legislators, they too get trapped,” he said. “One reason that people don’t hold town halls is the exactly the reason you are talking about. There’s a lot more heat and friction than light and exchange of ideas.”
Merkley said social media can be used in a way to exploit differences and cable news can be a challenge if people just watch one channel.
“I don’t know that there’s no ultimate answer. These are new forces in our lives that we didn’t have when I was getting out of high school,” he said. “We had three television networks. We had big differences over the Vietnam War, over civil rights, but we saw the same news.”
Merkley said when he was Speaker of the House in the Oregon Legislature, he come into that position after eight years of Republican leadership. He didn’t what a partisan divide to impact the job they had to do.
He implemented strategies to encourage deliberations such as banning campaign donations during session and guaranteed committee hearings for bills with two Republicans and two Democrats as sponsors.
“Lots of things to say we are all here as a group. Elections are over,” he said. “Let’s pay attention to the challenges we face.”
Merkley said the U.S. Senate could use a dose of that.
“The count is now 350 bills that the (U.S.) House has passed that have been put in the shredder by the majority leader (Mitch McConnell),” Merkley said. “The Constitutional doesn’t have a position for majority leader. It was never intended that anyone one person in the Senate would have this concentrated power.”
He said the bill not taken up by the Senate have involved housing, health care, education, the economic issues, and environmental issues.
Impeachment
Following President Trump’s impeachment trial in which no witnesses were heard, Merkley is a sponsor on legislation that would make calling witnesses mandatory.
“I’m afraid that these things are much more partisan than they should be,” Merkley said. “I’m deeply disturbed that in the first time in its history, the leadership of the Senate did not pledge to conduct a fair and full trial, which is what the Constitution calls for.”
He said both sides should have access to documents and witness.
“To have the majority leader proclaim at the beginning of the trial that is he is going to work hand-in-glove with the defendant to produce exoneration violates the oath we take,” Merkley said.
He said that oath has Senators pursuing “impartial justice.”
“So, we need to have the Senate in the future be dedicated to pursuing the truth,” he said.
Drug prices
Merkley said he is hopeful that the House, Senate and president could agree to legislation that would lower the cost of drug prices. He said other countries negotiate with drug makers to determine a price on drug. The U.S. does not.
“The result is that we pay enormously more. I think it’s outrageous because we spend more as taxpayers of the United States to fund the basic research that goes into creating new drugs,” he said. “We should get the best price on drugs, not the worst.”
Merkley said one of the obstacles in the way of passing such a bill are lobbyists for the drug companies.
‘For the people’
Lessening the influence of money in politics, along with addressing the practice of gerrymandering – one party redrawing the House district maps in its favor – voter suppression and ethics is the goal of a bill Merkley co-sponsors.
It’s called the “For the People Act.” Merkley said gerrymandering, voter suppression and money in politics especially have taken power from where it was originally supposed to be, with voters, and it’s undermining the country’s institutions.
“I think it’s one of the most important bills that we can possibly consider, but also know that right now, I can’t convince the leadership to consider that bill,” Merkley said. “That’s where the voice of the people is going to be important to get enough senators on to say that, ‘This matters, our institutions matter.’ We don’t want government by and for the powerful.”
Immigration
Merkley was one of the first lawmakers to visit a detention center on the border and said the issue has gotten less visible, but no better than when he made his trip.
“It’s gotten worse. The initial shocking separating children from their families … that isn’t so visible now, but it’s because the families are being left stranded in Mexico,” he said.
Those seeking asylum must wait out the process in Mexico, where with no friends or family to stay with, they are vulnerable.
“It’s a long wait to get to your first interview followed by being sent back to Mexico for the long wait before your hearing,” Merkley said.
He’s visited shelters in Tijuana and found that in one, one bedroom was home to 17 families.
Merkley said the person running the shelter had it set up like that because the street was so dangerous. He said that treatment of refugees goes against American values
“This is not about an open border at all. You can have a lot of security at the border,” he said.
He said Americans are united in wanting the law followed regarding employment, overstaying a visa or at the border, “but to still treat people with decency and respect when they are applying for refugee status, so I hope we can restore that sense decency and respect to those applicants.”
Environment and climate change
“I do think we are seeing the effects of carbon on our rural America,” he said. “We are seeing it would the longer, more fierce forest fires and we are seeing it with the earlier snow melt in the Cascades, which is affecting our ranchers and our farmers.”
Ocean health may be at risk as well, he said.
Merkley said the country should be developing renewable energy sources.
“I would like to see us figure out as much as possible to take advantage some of the innovations,” he said. “We are all in it together, and I hope we can find points to come together to accelerate the transition off of carbon.”
Health care
Falls City High School student Cassidy Simmons said she heard he sponsored a bill that would help people arrested for a crime keep their Medicaid or Medicare coverage while await trial in county jails.
“I think this is really important especially for kids who are struggling with mental health in the juvenile system,” she said.
Simmons said she wanted to know who to contact to offer support of the bill, and asked whether there was opposition to the bill.
Merkley said he’s heard from county officials about the issue, and how it is a burden on their budgets.
“When someone is arrested and they are awaiting trial and they are in the county jail, their Medicaid or Medicare is cut off immediately,” Merkley said. “It’s like they’ve been sentenced even though they’ve never had their trial. It just seems against the United States sense of innocent until proven guilty.”
He added taking people off their coverage and having to re-create a treatment regimen is terrible way of treating illness, mental problems, and addictions.
“It’s like punishing them before they’ve even has a trial,” Merkley said.
He said law enforcement officials support the bill, and he hasn’t encountered any opposition, though cost could be an issue.
“The counties would like to be relieved of that cost burden; the federal government would not like to have it,” he said. “ I think it makes sense that if you haven’t been sentenced for committing a crime, you shouldn’t have your health care taken away from you while you are sitting in jail.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.